Three Companies That Are Bigger Than The Entire Oil & Gas Industry

The oil and gas sector is notorious for booms and busts. The ongoing bust cycle, however, is beginning to look like the new norm with investors continuing to give the sector a wide berth. Oil and gas stocks have fallen so much that you would have to go back to 1979 to find a time when their weighting in the S&P 500 was this low - just 4 percent.

The alarm bells sounded last year after the sector’s biggest name, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), dropped from the S&P 500’s Top 10 for the first time in nine decades. Energy stocks have declined another 34.6 percent so far this year and are looking to extend a decade of underperformance.

The U.S. oil and gas sector was once worth a combined $3 trillion; now there are three companies with higher valuations than the entire sector. It’s interesting to note that all three are tech giants. They also have sizable clean energy investments (not merely buying renewable-energy credits), and do not pay the massive dividends that energy companies have been doling out. Still, their shares have continued to run-up even during the Covid-19 crisis.







Source: CNBC

Source: Quartz

#1. Apple

Market Cap: $1.56T

Enterprise Value: $1.57T

Year-to-Date Returns: 22.2%

At a market cap of nearly $1.6T, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the world’s second most valuable company after oil giant Saudi Aramco, which is valued at $1.76T.

Apple has long-standing commitments to clean energy. In 2018, the company announced that its global facilities including data centers, retail stores, and offices are powered with 100 percent clean energy. The company’s new headquarters in Cupertino is powered by 100 percent renewable energy, including a 17-megawatt onsite rooftop solar installation (see above).

Apple, together with its partners including utilities, has been building new renewable energy projects around the world. Apple currently has 25 operational renewable energy projects around the globe, totaling 626 megawatts of generation capacity. The smartphone manufacturer has commissioned over 485 megawatts of wind and solar projects in China where the majority of its iPhones are assembled.

Related: China Sees Tanker Traffic Soar As Oil Storage Runs Out

Further, the company is helping its hordes of suppliers to move to 100 percent renewable energy. The company, along with 10 of its Chinese suppliers, has committed $300M to build renewable energy plants over the next three years to supply 1 gigawatt of clean energy.

