Less than a year since opening, the Apple Creek Corporate Center on the Dallas-Cherryville Highway already is half full.

Three companies are considering projects that would add more than 200 jobs to the county, according to an EDC official.

The first project, dubbed Project Program, would add 222 new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $70,000, Parrish Dunn, the research coordinator for the Economic Development Commission, told the Gaston County Board of Commissioners during a recent meeting.

The company, which Dunn did not name, would invest $17.2 million over the next five years to establish a facility in Gaston County, beginning the process by the end of this year and completing it by 2027.

The second project, Project Hemmingway, is considering a total investment of $28.5 million to design and build a 100,000-square-foot facility at Apple Creek Corporate Center. The company would create 60 additional jobs with an average annual salary of $53,000.

The third project, Project Lucas, is a company looking to expand operations in Gaston County. Gaston County is competing with two other locations in the state.

The company has proposed an investment of $16 million to expand, adding at least 13 new jobs within a year of completing their investment. They expect to pay an average wage of $67,300. The board approved incentive grants for all three projects.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Three companies eye Gaston for expansion