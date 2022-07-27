Three construction workers injured in shooting on Indianapolis' east side Monday

John Peters, a resident of Indianapolis' east side for three years, has taken notice of recent shootings in his neighborhood. The Pleasant Street resident took a break from work to watch as police investigated the latest shooting in which three construction workers were injured Monday.

“It’s still a pretty good area and usually quiet, but the last couple of weeks more stuff has been happening,” Peters said. “It's kind of out of nowhere.”

Three construction workers were injured outside a home being built in the 1000 block of Churchman Avenue just before 2 p.m., said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer William Young.

Police have yet to release information on what led to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified as of Tuesday. All three men who were shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were expected to survive, Young said.

The partially built home was surrounded by crime scene tape Monday as investigating detectives canvassed the neighborhood hoping to speak with witnesses. Two children sat on their porch nearby and watched, and other neighbors walked over to the scene.

"It's so important that folks come forward with information,” Young said while speaking with reporters.

The shooting involving the construction workers occurred less than a quarter mile away from a fatal shooting that occurred on June 30.

Recent east side shootings in Indianapolis

The fatal shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Harlan Street and was possibly linked to another shooting that occurred on the same day just a few blocks away in the 2400 block of Prospect Street, according to police.

A man was taken to a hospital with a graze wound after the Prospect Street shooting, police said. Both shootings on June 30 and the shooting of the construction workers all occurred within a half mile of each other.

Another shooting occurred nearby earlier this year in which an IMPD officer was injured. That shooting occurred in February in the area of the alley north of 1600 Woodland Avenue, which is about a half mile from where Monday’s shooting occurred. One man was arrested and is facing attempted murder and resisting law enforcement charges in connection with the shooting of the officer.

City-County Councilor Zach Adamson, whose district includes where the shootings occurred, said he has yet to hear from neighbors in the area with concerns on the recent shootings.

“On occasion, we’ll work with the public to identify ways the city and/or public safety agencies can partner with the community to address public safety concerns,” Adamson said via email. “But again, these only happen once community members reach out for help.”

The city has previously committed resources to reducing violence. Last year, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced more than a third of the city’s American Rescue Plan funding would be used for a $150 million three-year anti-violence plan.

Anyone with information on Monday’s shooting is asked to call IMPD’s aggravated assault detectives at 317-327-3475. Those with information on the fatal shooting on Harlan Street are asked to IMPD Detective Ronald Sayles at 317-327-3475 or Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

Those with information on the shootings can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

