U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Spike Again as Officials Slam CDC

Health officials scrambled Monday to trace contacts who may have interacted with infected 2019 novel coronavirus patients across the country as four new U.S. deaths were reported, bringing the total number of fatalities on American soil to six.

The third, fourth, fifth, and sixth deaths were announced in Washington state, where two previous deaths were revealed over the weekend. Five of the deaths were in King County and one in Snohomish County, officials said.

“Unfortunately, we are starting to find more COVID-19 cases here in Washington that appear to be acquired locally here in Washington,” State health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said during a press conference on Monday, as CNBC reported. “We now know that the virus is actively spreading in some communities.”

Meanwhile, in Texas, the saga of an infected patient being prematurely released in San Antonio sparked finger-pointing over alleged shortcomings in the federal government’s response to the deadly outbreak.

The evacuee from the virus’s epicenter in China was in the San Antonio community for more than 12 hours on Saturday, said Anita Kurian, assistant director of the Metropolitan Health District, in an interview with The San Antonio Express-News. During that period, Kurian said the patient rode a hotel shuttle to one of the region’s busiest retail outlets, North Star Mall, where she visited shops and ate at the food court from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“We are making every effort to identify any exposures at the mall and based on what we have at this time, those exposures are pretty low risk,” Kurian said, recommending that the mall conduct a deep clean of its premises. At least 18 people at the Texas Center for Infectious Disease and three people at a Hampton Inn near the airport have been identified as potential low- and medium-risk exposures to the deadly illness.

There were 91 confirmed 2019 coronavirus infections in the U.S., including 43 picked up through the U.S. health system—in New York, Wisconsin, Florida, Rhode Island, Oregon, and elsewhere, according to a tally from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Another 48 cases on American soil involved either repatriated individuals who were evacuated on State Department-chartered planes from China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. Both Florida and Washington—where the outbreak has hit a nursing home—have declared public health emergencies.

A genetic analysis of the virus in Washington state suggests that the virus may have been spreading within the community for as long as six weeks before the first case was detected, The New York Times reported. That analysis was one of several indications that the infection has been spreading undetected as officials rushed to create a fast and effective test for its diagnosis.

Dr. Scott Lindquist, an epidemiologist for communicable diseases with the Washington State Department of Health, told the Times that he was aware of cases in the state where physicians suspected coronavirus but could not get those patients tested because of stringent CDC criteria. Lindquist added that he could not ballpark how many such cases there had been, but said the state laboratory was rapidly working to ramp up to performing 200 tests a day.

State health authorities said over the weekend that they planned to test residents and staffers at the Kirkland, Washington-based long-term care facility, where dozens of people in the most high-risk demographic for severe infection have reported symptoms.

“We’re really aggressively sampling in Washington State now, because we feel like it has been here and we haven’t had the ability to lab test,” Lindquist said.

Local officials and experts have previously called out the CDC for alleged missteps in handling the virus. Specifically, California physicians have said that they were hampered in identifying a positive patient because of the CDC’s stringent testing criteria, which until last week required a patient to have both respiratory symptoms and recent travel to China or contact with another known patient. Now the CDC is allowing tests on people with severe and unexplained respiratory illness with no known connections to other cases.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday condemned the agency for what he called “negligence” in the San Antonio case.