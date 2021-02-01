Three coronavirus variants are spreading in the US. Here’s what we know about them

Katie Camero
Updated

As if the original coronavirus wasn’t enough to worry about, there are now three other variants of the pathogen circulating in the U.S. that appear to spread more easily and quickly between people.

Although concerning, scientists say the virus is just doing what it can to survive, and that means regularly changing through mutations, producing new — and expected — variants along the way. Whereas some “emerge and disappear,” others “emerge and persist,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

But health experts say we can get a handle on the variants with the same preventive measures encouraged, and in some cases required, from the beginning of the pandemic: hand washing, physical distancing, mask wearing and quarantining when appropriate. Now, add double masking and coronavirus vaccination to the list.

The three variants of concern reported in the U.S. first surfaced in the U.K., Brazil and South Africa. Preliminary evidence suggests they are more transmissible, which could lead to more COVID-19 cases, more strain on health care systems, more hospitalizations and potentially more deaths.

January had 95,211 American deaths from the coronavirus — the most of any month since the pandemic began, and nearly 20,000 more than in December, according to The COVID Tracking Project. More people were hospitalized on average than any other month, but that number has been on a steady decline since at least Jan. 12.

So far, both of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S. appear to protect against the new variants, but studies are underway to understand if and under what circumstances the variants can render the current vaccines ineffective.

“The ability to evade vaccine-induced immunity would likely be the most concerning because once a large proportion of the population is vaccinated, there will be immune pressure that could favor and accelerate emergence of such variants by selecting for ‘escape mutants,’” the CDC says. “There is no evidence that this is occurring, and most experts believe escape mutants are unlikely to emerge because of the nature of the virus.”

There is a fourth coronavirus variant that emerged in California in July, but wasn’t noticed until November, The New York Times reported. It made up “more than half of the virus genome samples” collected in Los Angeles by Jan. 13, but more evidence is needed to determine how contagious it is compared to the other variants.

The California variant has been found in several states across the country. The CDC does not recognize it as one of concern.

Here’s what scientists know about the variants spreading in the U.S.:

Variant from the U.K — B.1.1.7

The coronavirus variant was first identified in September in the U.K. and was first detected in the U.S. in Colorado at the end of December, according to the CDC. It’s called B.1.1.7.

Studies show this variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. Experts in the U.K. say it may also “be associated with an increased risk of death… but more studies are needed to confirm this finding,” the CDC says.

In laboratory research, the Moderna vaccine was able to produce similarly high levels of antibodies against the U.K. coronavirus variant compared to other variants. Pfizer-BioNTech also announced its vaccine protected against the variant in lab studies.

COVID-19 vaccines from Novavax and Johnson & Johnson, which are not yet authorized in the U.S., also appeared to offer protection against the U.K. variant during Phase 3 clinical trials. Health officials expect the companies to request emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration soon.

B.1.1.7 has 17 mutations in its genome, with eight mutations in the spike protein, which the coronavirus uses to enter human cells.

There are 467 cases of the U.K. variant reported in the U.S. across 32 states as of Feb. 1.

Variant from South Africa — B.1.351

The coronavirus variant from South Africa was originally detected in early October, and emerged independently of the U.K. variant, the CDC says. It’s called B.1.351.

The first two U.S. cases were found in South Carolina at the end of January in two people with no connection to each other or travel history to South Africa. A third was confirmed Saturday in Maryland, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Studies show this variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, but there’s no evidence that suggests it’s more deadly. Novavax’s Phase 3 clinical trial for its vaccine revealed a prior infection with the original coronavirus variant may not “completely protect” against infection with the South African variant.

However, vaccination does protect against B.1.351.

Moderna said there was a “sixfold reduction” in its vaccine’s antibodies’ effectiveness against the South African variant, but levels of the protective proteins remain above those “that are expected to be protective.”

COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax all produced sufficient antibodies against the variant in lab studies.

B.1.351 has 10 mutations located in the spike protein.

There are 3 cases of the South African variant in the U.S. across two states as of Feb. 1.

Variant from Brazil — P.1

The coronavirus variant from Brazil was first detected in early January and first confirmed in the U.S. in Minnesota at the end of the month in someone with travel history. It’s called P.1.

Studies show this variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, and emerging evidence suggests it may have the ability to reinfect people who have already been infected with the original coronavirus variant, the CDC says.

The agency says research so far shows the vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson protect against the variant from Brazil, but more studies are needed. Some companies say its vaccine protects against “all” variants, while others do not specifically mention P.1.

P.1 has three mutations in the spike protein.

There is one reported case of the Brazilian variant in one state as of Feb. 1.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Sanction Putin's inner circle to trigger Kremlin infighting, says Navalny ally

    A close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged the West to hit President Vladimir Putin's inner circle with personal sanctions, predicting the move could trigger potentially destabilising infighting among Russia's elite. Leonid Volkov, who is wanted by Russian authorities on accusations he illegally encouraged minors to attend anti-Kremlin protests, made the call on the eve of a court hearing that could see Navalny jailed for three-and-a-half years. Navalny, one of Putin's most prominent critics, was arrested last month after returning to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent.

  • Sheriff: Hit men hired by accused rapist killed wrong women

    A Louisiana man facing rape charges tried to have his accuser killed, but two hit men instead ended up killing his sister and her neighbor, authorities said Monday. Neither Hope Nettleton, 37, nor Brittany Cormier, 34, was the person that the hit men had been hired to kill on Jan. 13, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. On Friday, authorities arrested Andrew Eskine, 25, of Carencro; Dalvin Wilson, 22, of Rayne; and Beaux Cormier, 35, of Kaplan on charges of first-degree murder.

  • Trump appointees aggressively lobbied against giving states COVID-19 vaccine rollout funds

    As states were formulating plans to vaccinate their residents against COVID-19 last fall, top Trump administration officials pushed Congress to deny the state governments any extra funding for the vaccine rollout, Stat News reported Sunday. The officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and White House Office of Management and Budget chief Russ Vought, disregarded "frantic warnings from state officials that they didn't have the money they needed to ramp up a massive vaccination operation," focusing instead on $200 million the states had not yet spent, Stat reports. Vought was "obsessed" with the fact that states hadn't already spent the allocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Republican Senate aide told Stat, adding that even staunch fiscal conservatives in Congress knew states needed more than $200 million to inoculate 300 million Americans. But "much of the lobbying push came from Paul Mango, the former deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services," Stat reports, citing a Democratic congressional aide and Mango himself. "A lot of them had shut down their economies and they weren't getting tax revenue," Mango told Stat. "I'm sure they could use money — that's not in dispute — what's in dispute is whether they needed money given all they hadn't used to actually administer vaccines." The National Governors Association and the Association for State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) both warned the Trump administration last fall that more funding was needed to prepare for the soon-to-be-approved vaccines, and former CDC Director Robert Redfield had asked Congress for $6 billion for the states' efforts. Mango told Stat that Redfield was "lobbying Congress for money behind our back" to "help their friends at the state public health offices." State health departments note they were not vaccinating anyone in October and said they were drawing down sources of money that were set to expire before tapping the $200 million, especially because it wasn't certain Congress would allocate anymore. Congress did approve $4.5 billion in December, but the funds didn't start arriving in states until January. Read more about the lobbying effort, what effect it may have had on the slow rollout, and the schism between the Trump political appointees and public health officials at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesAmerica's overreaction syndromeEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

  • Report: Former Bush officials leave GOP after party leaders fail to disown Trump following Capitol attack

    Dozens of Republicans in former President George W. Bush's administration are leaving the party, dismayed by a failure of many elected Republicans to disown Donald Trump after his false claims of election fraud sparked a deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol last month.

  • Aung San Suu Kyi Taken at Gunpoint in Early Morning in Military Coup in Myanmar

    Myanmar’s de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior government officials were detained in military raids on Sunday, according to a party spokesperson. A coup d'etat: Suu Kyi’s ruling party won a majority of the parliamentary seats — 396 out of 476 seats up for grabs — in November’s election, according to the Associated Press. The military disputed the results, claiming election fraud — allegations the state Union Election Commission rejected.

  • ‘Trash’ that washed up on Texas beach isn’t garbage at all, officials say. What is it?

    “I see this all the time ... and never knew what it was!”

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • Rochester officers who pepper-sprayed 9-year-old suspended

    The city of Rochester has suspended police officers seen in body-camera videos spraying a chemical “irritant” in the face of a distraught and handcuffed 9-year-old girl, officials announced Monday. The suspensions will last at least until an internal police investigation is completed.

  • House Democrat urges Biden to declare white supremacy a national security threat

    U.S. Representative Jackie Speier sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to issue an executive order identifying white supremacy and violent extremism as a threat to national security. Speier, a top Democrat who chairs the House Armed Services Military Personnel subcommittee, also pushed federal agencies to screen military recruits and those seeking government security clearances for ties to violent extremism on social media.

  • Prince Harry wins 'significant' damages in libel case against British tabloid

    Prince Harry has won "significant" damages after taking legal action against a British tabloid for "false and defamatory" claims. Harry settled a legal dispute with Associated Newspapers, publisher of The Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline, accepting damages and an apology after the publication of a Mail on Sunday story titled "Top General accuses Harry of Turning his Back on the Marines," CNN and The Associated Press report. The claims were also published on the MailOnline. As the MailOnline explained in a December apology, although the tabloid reported that Harry had been "accused by a top general of turning his back on the Royal Marines since withdrawing from his military roles in March and that, in an apparent snub to the Armed Forces, he had failed to reply to a letter from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff," he had in fact "been in contact in a private capacity with individuals in the military including in the Royal Marines to offer informal support since March," and he actually "did not initially receive the letter" due to "administrative issues" but "has since replied." "The baseless, false and defamatory stories published constituted not only a personal attack on the Duke's character, but also wrongly brought into question his service to this country," Harry's lawyer said, per CNN. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex also said that the "Mail on Sunday and MailOnline publicly admitted in open court that they pushed a completely false and defamatory story." This case was separate from another lawsuit Meghan Markle has brought against Associated Newspapers over the publication of a private letter she wrote. The amount of damages in the case wasn't disclosed, but Prince Harry's legal team described them as "significant," according to CNN. His lawyer also said he would donate the damages to his Invictus Games Foundation charity so "he could feel something good had come out of the situation." More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesAmerica's overreaction syndromeEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

  • Ursula von der Leyen attempts to pin blame on deputy for embarrassing U-turn in vaccine export row

    Ursula von der Leyen on Monday pinned the blame for the vaccine fiasco that led Brussels to threaten a hard border on the island of Ireland on her trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. The European Commission president threw her deputy, who leads DG Trade, under the bus amid rising anger from EU capitals at her “go it alone” tactics during last week’s battle with AstraZeneca. Jean-Claude Juncker, Mrs von der Leyen's predecessor, said he was "very much opposed" to her export restriction measures. In a speech in Stuttgart on Sunday, Mr Juncker also said of the EU’s vaccine procurement: "It all went too slow, it all should have been done more transparently, even though that would have been difficult." “This regulation falls under the responsibility of Mr Dombrovskis,” said Eric Marmer, the European Commission’s chief spokesman, referring to the former prime minister of Latvia, a Brussels veteran with a reputation for caution. “In my country we have a saying, ‘Only the Pope is infallible’. Mistakes can happen along the way the important thing is that you recognise them early on,” Mr Mamer said. Alexander Stubb, the former prime minister of Finland who campaigned to be appointed European Commission, president was scathing about Mrs Von der Leyen. He said "Number one rule of any leader: if your organisation screws up; never, ever blame your team publicly" Mrs von der Leyen was forced into a humiliating climbdown on Friday after announcing Brussels would trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, to prevent AstraZeneca vaccines being smuggled into Britain from Northern Ireland. The move, which was announced without notifying Ireland or Britain, would have created a “vaccine border” after years of Brexit talks to avoid a hard border on the island. After the Irish prime minister called Mrs von der Leyen, the regulation, which could have facilitated a vaccine export ban to non-EU countries including Britain, was amended. Mr Mamer said that the regulation to create an “export transparency mechanism”, which including the Article 16 measure, was passed provisionally and at speed by the entire College of Commissioners on Friday. Asked by the Telegraph if this was Ms Van der Leyen’s worst week, he said: “We believe that we are on the right track since the beginning of this pandemic in ensuring there is as cohesive and as effective a European response as possible.

  • Climber sets off rockslide that sweeps him past friends to his death, CA officials say

    The climber stepped on a rock that moved and set off a rockslide, park officials said.

  • Chicago Mayor Clashes with Teachers Union as Reopening Pushed Back to Tuesday

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson on Sunday ordered all teachers who don’t have permission to stay home due to medical concerns to come back to the classroom Monday, amid rising tensions with the Chicago Teachers Union over the reopening of in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. CTU has instructed teachers to remain remote to stay safe during the coronavirus, leading the union to tell the district it could not assure that staffing needs would be met on Monday, leaving students learning remotely once again. Students in pre-kindergarten, special education and K-8 students should now be returning to in-person learning on Tuesday, according to CBS Chicago. “We expect all of our teachers who have not received a specific accommodation to come to school tomorrow,” Lightfoot said Sunday evening. Jackson warned that teachers who do not report to buildings Monday “will have their access to Google Suite cut off at the end of the business day,” according to Chicago Tribune. Union leaders have threatened to strike if teachers are locked out of Google Suite. In response to a question about what she would tell the 70 percent of parents whose children are learning remotely about why their teachers are being locked out, Lightfoot said, “I think the question is … what do we tell those parents about the teachers who are refusing to show up to class? That’s really the question.” The groups were set to resume bargaining at 11 a.m. Sunday, though Lightfoot said the district had waited all day for negotiations to begin, but CTU didn’t return to the table. Chicago Public Schools Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade clarified that their side never logged into Zoom for negotiations because they were waiting for CTU to review proposals: “It didn’t happen not because we refused to join, but because CTU was not ready.” The district and the mayor had wanted schools to open Monday for as many as 67,000 students. In an article published last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association, three doctors affiliated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged schools nationwide to re-open, noting that “there has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.” “Our schools are safe,” Lightfoot said. “We know that because we have studied what’s happened in other school systems in our city.” In Chicago, Catholic and charter schools have been open for in-person instruction since the fall and the district has met or exceeded their safety standards, she said. She noted that Chicago Public Schools reopened January 11 to nearly 3,300 preschool and special education students as well. The union is advocating for members with medically vulnerable relatives at home to receive accommodations for remote work and for teachers to only be required to return to in-person instruction upon receiving a vaccination. It is also pushing for increased testing of staff and students as well as a public health metric that would determine when schools should reopen or close. Jackson accused the union of having “stood in the way” of a safe and sensible reopening. “Tomorrow will be the fourth consecutive day where teachers have been directed to remain home, and that makes 15 days in the past year and a half where CTU leadership has disrupted student learning,” Jackson said. “No one should be OK with that.”

  • Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre

    President Joe Biden's administration has deported hundreds of immigrants in its early days despite his campaign pledge to stop removing most people in the U.S. illegally at the beginning of his term. A federal judge last week ordered the Biden administration not to enforce a 100-day moratorium on deportations, but the ruling did not require the government to schedule them. In recent days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported immigrants to at least three countries: 15 people to Jamaica on Thursday and 269 people to Guatemala and Honduras on Friday.

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP.Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. * Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. * They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes.The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. * "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. * "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Oakland Chinatown Hit With Over 20 Attacks Targeting Elderly, Women in 2 Weeks

    Recent robberies and attacks have left store owners in Oakland's Chinatown concerned about the futures of their small businesses. A series of crimes: In the past two weeks, more than 20 businesses have suffered from thefts and attacks, ABC7 News reports. Carl Chan, the president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, claims to have spoken with the store owners affected by the crimes.

  • Some Test Positive After Being Vaccinated. Here Is Why.

    The scattered reports from around the country can play like a cruel irony: Someone tests positive for the coronavirus even though they have already received one or both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Notable Examples It has happened to at least three members of Congress recently: Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times — Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y. — Stephen Lynch, D-Mass. — Lori Trahan, D-Mass. But it has been reported in people in other walks of life, too, including Rick Pitino, a Hall of Fame basketball coach, and a nurse in California. How Can That Happen? Experts say cases like these are not surprising and do not indicate that there was something wrong with the vaccines or how they were administered. Here is why. — Vaccines don’t work instantly. It takes a few weeks for the body to build up immunity after receiving a dose. And the vaccines now in use in the United States, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, both require a second shot a few weeks after the first to reach full effectiveness. — Nor do they work retroactively. You can already be infected and not know it when you get the vaccine — even if you recently tested negative. That infection can continue to develop after you get the shot but before its protection fully takes hold, and then show up in a positive test result. — The vaccines prevent illness, but maybe not infection. COVID vaccines are being authorized based on how well they keep you from getting sick, needing hospitalization and dying. Scientists don’t know yet how effective the vaccines are at preventing the coronavirus from infecting you to begin with, or at keeping you from passing it on to others. (That is why vaccinated people should keep wearing masks and maintaining social distance.) — Even the best vaccines aren’t perfect. The efficacy rates for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are extremely high, but they are not 100%. With the virus still spreading out of control in the United States, some of the millions of recently vaccinated people were bound to get infected in any case. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • West Virginia Gov. Calls for Large-Scale Stimulus: ‘If We Throw Away Some Money Right Now, So What?’

    West Virginia governor Jim Justice, a Republican, called for a large-scale economic relief bill on Monday in comments to CNN. Justice’s remarks came after Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.V.) called for targeted economic relief to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Manchin has dismissed the idea of sending out $2,000 stimulus checks to all Americans making less than $75,000 a year, calling instead for infrastructure projects “to put people back to work.” On Monday, however, Governor Justice indicated that he would not be overly concerned about the price tag of a new relief bill. “We need to understand that trying to be, per se, fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country—if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Justice told CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “We have really got to move and get people taken care of, and get people back on balance.” Harlow pointed out that Senator Manchin has called for more targeted relief efforts, however Justice said he had not spoken to the senator regarding negotiations over the bill. “I don’t really know exactly what the thinking could possibly be there,” Justice said. “We got people who are really hurting, and that’s all there is to it.” **Republican** Governor of West Virginia @WVGovernor to me on Stimulus: “Trying to be per se fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Has he talked to @Sen_JoeManchin? I ask. pic.twitter.com/s93QMWze3m — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 1, 2021 Justice’s remarks come several hours before President Biden is set to meet with ten Senate Republicans to discuss a compromise coronavirus relief bill. Senator Rob Portman (R., Ohio) told CNN that the compromise bill includes more targeted relief, with $1,000 checks to individuals making $50,000 or less, and would be less costly than the current $1.9 trillion bill proposed by Democrats. While Democrats could attempt to pass their proposal via budget reconciliation, allowing for a simple majority vote and eliminating the possibility of a GOP filibuster, the party would need all 50 of its senators to vote in favor of the measure. This means Manchin would need to agree to the proposal, as well as fellow moderate Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.