Three shooting victims were found in close proximity to each other on Wells Street Thursday morning, police say.

Two males and a female are in critical condition after a shooting in East Price Hill Thursday morning, police said.

The incident is still under investigation, but Cincinnati police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said officers are "not currently looking for a suspect." He did not say if a suspect was already in custody.

Officials have not released any details about what led to the shooting just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Wells Street.

The names and ages of those who were shot have not been released.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information is available. Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided the photo.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Three in critical condition after East Price Hill shooting