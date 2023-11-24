Three-year cruise around the world canceled, passengers awaiting refunds

Life at Sea Cruises’ three-year sailing around the world has been canceled.

The cruise, which was originally scheduled to depart from Istanbul, Turkey, on Nov. 1 and visit nearly 400 ports, was scrapped earlier this month. One passenger told USA TODAY he and his wife were notified of the cancellation on Nov. 17, after they had already arrived in Istanbul with plans to board the ship on Nov. 11. The guest asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution from the company.

“We both wanted to see the world, and this seemed like a cheap way to do this,” he said. Prices started at just under $30,000 per year for each guest based on double occupancy when the cruise was announced earlier this year, including meals, drinks, Wi-Fi and more.

They spent around $85,000 on the cruise and sold their Florida home – which the couple estimates was at a nearly $40,000 loss – in order to go.

The sailing was originally going to take place on the MV Gemini ship, but Life at Sea later reportedly set its sights on the larger former AIDA Cruises ship AIDAaura. However, Celestyal Cruises announced earlier this month that it had acquired that vessel.

Vedat Ugurlu, CEO of Life at Sea’s parent company Miray Cruises, said the cruise was facing “challenges due to investor withdrawal” in a statement shared with USA TODAY.

“While we're in talks to acquire a similar vessel, if the December 1st sail is jeopardized, we offer alternative departure dates or expedited refunds,” he said. “Although we could use our current vessel, the Gemini, we remain committed to delivering the promised larger, newer vessel.”

Life at Sea did not immediately respond to additional questions about the guest’s experience.

Ugurlu sent a similar note to guests on Nov. 19, according to screenshots shared by a Life at Sea passenger. But in a subsequent message, COO Ethem Bayramoglu wrote, “In case we weren’t clear, the Life at Sea cruise trip is cancelled.”

He said all passengers would be given full refunds in installments between December and February. Hotel accommodations in Istanbul will also be covered until Dec. 1, and “subsequent travel expenses to your chosen destination will be reimbursed,” Ugurlu said in his statement.

Your cruise was canceled: Now what?

Life at Sea previously pushed the cruise’s departure back multiple times. Passengers said they were told its most recent sail date was Nov. 30, CNN reported last month, though the brand told the outlet at the time that there was not a confirmed departure date or place. Miray CEO Kendra Holmes also left earlier this month, according to Business Insider.

The Life at Sea guest said he and his wife planned to stay in Istanbul until they get a full refund. “We’re at a complete loss as to what to do or where to go without having our money,” he said.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

