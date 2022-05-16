Three in custody in connection with death of man, 37, who was shot in chest

Dalbert Sanders

Michael Reynolds

Dominic Reynolds

John Q. Bashline

Three men are in custody in connection with the death of a 37-year-old Belmont County man who was found dead in the back seat of a car early Sunday near Dennison.

John Q. Bashline II, of Powhatan Point, had a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to a press release from Sheriff Orvis Campbell. Tuscarawas County Coroner Dr. Jeff Cameron has yet to rule on the cause and manner of death.

Campbell said Dalbert "Dale" Sanders, 36, of Uhrichsville will be charged with Bashline's shooting death, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Michael P. Reynolds, 37, of Uhrichsville, and Dominic A. Reynolds, 26, of Feed Springs Road SE in the Uhrichsville area, are being held because they may be charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, the sheriff said.

"It should be noted that the individuals claim that the shooting death of Mr. Bashline was not intentional," Campbell wrote. "The individuals provided statements independent (but consistent) of each other that describe the shooting as the result of heavy drinking and reckless and dangerous handling of a firearm causing Bashline’s death."

The incident occurred at a home at 9942 Feed Springs Road S.E. in Mill Township, Campbell said.

He said the arrests followed an extensive investigation that included collecting numerous videos and witness statements. They led to a belief that Bashline’s red Honda Fit car was driven on several streets in Dennison and Uhrichsville before being left in its eventual location just behind Twin City Medical Center. Video footage collected by detectives also revealed that a second vehicle, a dark-colored pickup truck seen in some of the footage, may have been involved in the crime.

The truck was found and suspects developed, Campbell said. Three suspects were interviewed, arrested and incarcerated in the county Jail.

"These admissions did not come without initial dishonesty from all three of the suspects. Investigators had to work through numerous false statements before getting to a set of facts that appeared probable," Campbell wrote in a prepared statement.

Specific details about what took place are being withheld until investigators can review the rest of the physical and electronic evidence and so the prosecutor has time to review the case to determine the appropriate charges, Campbell wrote.

The investigation began after Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s 911 center received a call at 4:33 a.m. Sunday about an unconscious person in a car on McKee Road at the intersection of Eastport Road in Mill Township. Bashline was identified with the assistance of the coroner’s office.

"Deputies and the detectives of the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office worked from the early morning to the very late evening to bring this case to the point where arrests could be made," Campbell wrote. "The teamwork and diligence and actions were professional and exactly what the citizens of Tuscarawas County have come to expect. The mother of the victim was consulted throughout the day and evening and our prayers go out to her and Mr. Bashline’s entire family for this tragic death."

Campbell thanked those who helped, identifying them as the Tuscarawas County coroner, county prosecutor, Dennison Police Department, Uhrichsville Police Department, Dover Police Department, Twin City Medical Center, Rosenberry Towing and "countless other businesses and residents who helped piece this crime and timeline together by providing video footage."

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Man's death blamed on reckless gun handling and heavy alcohol drinking