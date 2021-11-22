Three in custody in fatal Battle Creek shooting

Three teenagers are in custody following the fatal shooting in Battle Creek a week ago.

An 18-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested beginning late last week in the death of Cameron S. Williams, 18. Police and prosecutors believe a 17-year-old fired the shot that killed Williams.

Williams was shot once in the head while sitting in his car in the driveway of home at 527 W. Jackson St.

Battle Creek police were called at 5:10 p.m. on Nov. 14 and found Williams critically injured. He was pronounced dead the next morning but his body was preserved for the donation of his organs.

An autopsy was completed Sunday by the Calhoun County Medical Examiner at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.

"Based on the location of the wound we have been treating it as a likely homicide but didn't call it a homicide out of respect for the family," Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt said Monday.

Rabbitt said the three suspects are being held on various charges.

The 17-year-old Battle Creek teenager is facing charges of open murder and will be treated as an adult, according to Calhoun County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Buscher.

Charges were not complete on the 18-year-old man and the other juvenile in custody, Prosecutor David Gilbert, said Monday morning.

Rabbitt said detectives likely will seek charges for others involved.

Detectives believe that a dispute started between some Battle Creek and Kalamazoo teenagers at a football game between Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Central high schools in Kalamazoo on Oct. 8.

Rabbitt said the dispute continued on Nov. 13 when teens from Battle Creek were at a park in Kalamazoo and sent a picture of a gun over social media and some Kalamazoo teens then arrived at the park and fired some shots.

On Nov. 14 Williams and some others were playing basketball at Full Blast and they were followed home by young men in two cars and shots were fired, including one that killed Williams.



Police said Williams is originally from Kalamazoo and moved to Battle Creek about a month ago. A couple other young men were living with him on Jackson Street.

All three teens arrested are from Battle Creek.

Moments after the shooting on Jackson Street, police arrived and saw a car leaving and pursued it until it crashed near Augusta.

Four teenagers were inside and the driver was charged with fleeing from police and a backseat passenger with weapons violations after a rifle was found in the car.

Rabbitt said Monday that police have recovered several guns, including one believed to be the murder weapon. Three guns were found in the Jackson Street home.

Police believe that shootings Nov. 16 on Wilkes Street and Nov. 15 on Chestnut Street both were retaliation for the homicide, Rabbitt said. In both cases, houses and vehicles were damaged but no one was injured.

Battle Creek detectives also are conferring with police in Kalamazoo to determine if a man shot and injured Sunday in Kalamazoo also is connected.

Funeral arrangements for Williams are pending at the Whitley Memorial Funeral Home in Kalamazoo.

