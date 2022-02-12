Three in custody, one charged with attempted homicide from Feb. 6 stabbing in Sunbury

Feb. 12—SUNBURY — Three people are in custody, including one charged with attempted homicide stemming from a Feb. 6 stabbing incident on North Third Street in Sunbury, according to police.

Jordan Seelye, 30, of Northumberland, was taken into custody Saturday morning and charged with attempted homicide. Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Seelye stabbed a city man during an altercation at about 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Two other individuals, Blake Dunbar, 27, of Third Street, and Paul Byers, 26, of Arch Street, are also jailed in relation to the incident. Both Dunbar and Byers had been taken into custody earlier this week, police said.

Bremigen said on Feb. 6 police were dispatched to North Third Street for a report of an assault. When officers arrived they noticed the victim, Kenneth Banghart, had been stabbed.

Banghart was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for surgery, while police began their investigation, Bremigen said.

Police reviewed surveillance video of the incident from various cameras in the area and said camera angles showed the incident and three males running from the scene, police said.

As officers began to get knowledge of the alleged assailants, police conducted live surveillance at a home on Arch Street and observed a female coming out of the house. Police said they approached the residence and explained they believed one of the individuals involved in the incident was inside the home.

The woman said she did not know about the incident but knew there was a male sleeping on her sofa but didn't think he was still inside the home, police said.

Police asked to search the home and the woman agreed, police said. Officers discovered Byers hiding in a closet, police said. Byers was interviewed and allegedly told police there was an altercation at the location the night of the incident, police said.

Bremiegn then discovered where Dunbar was working and took him into custody, police said.

In an ensuing interview with Dunbar, he said he was involved in the altercation but didn't see Banghart get stabbed, police said.

Police got other information from a woman who said she knew about the stabbing, according to court documents. The woman told police Seelye came to her house and had blood on his clothing and a laceration on his hand.

The woman said she saw Seelye had a black knife on him, police said. Seelye placed the clothes and knife in a bag and put it in a dresser drawer, the woman allegedly told police, according to court documents.

The woman said Seelye said he and the other two were in the incident and he was involved in the stabbing, police said.

Police received a search warrant from Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and retrieved the bag, police said. Police located Seelye Saturday morning and were able to take him into custody without incident, police said.

Seelye will be arraigned before Toomey later today.