Three Customs agents reported wounded in shootout at sea with smugglers off Puerto Rico

At least three U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were shot early Thursday morning during a shootout with drug smugglers on the water more than 10 miles of Puerto Rico’s southwestern coast, according to a federal law enforcement source and media reports.

There was one media report that one agent had been killed but The Miami Herald had not yet confirmed that.

Though details were initially scarce, a source said the agents were members of the agency’s Air and Marine Operations arm, which patrols the oceans mostly for drug trafficking. The agents were 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo, on the country’s southeast corner when they exchanged gunfire with the smugglers.

The Associated Press reported that at least three agent had been wounded. The Washington Examiner reported that five agents were shot and that one had died.

Only last month, CBP training instructor Jorge Arias, 35, was killed after being accidentally shot by another agent during a training exercise at a West Miami-Dade gun range.

