Three day care workers arrested as part of child abuse investigation, Georgia cops say

Three female daycare workers were arrested after a child abuse investigation in Georgia, police say.

The Dekalb County Police Department tweeted on July 19 that workers at Appletree Learning Center & Academy were arrested following an investigation into the daycare center, which is just outside of Clarkston.

The employees, a 76-year-old, a 25-year-old and a 54-year old, were taken to Dekalb County Jail, according to reporting from 11Alive News. The 54-year-old is charged with failure to report child abuse while the other workers are charged with first-degree child cruelty.

The week-long investigation came after a parent contacted police to report inappropriate discipline with toddlers, FOX5 News reported.

Georgia police are also investigating another daycare center following reports of child abuse.

Around 11:45 a.m. on July 3, the Clarkston Police Department responded to a call about a “child abuse incident” at a church daycare, according to a news release. Police are still investigating the incident, which took place a mile away from Appletree.

Police are encouraging parents to come forward if they believe their child has been a victim of any kind of abuse.

Clarkston is about 18 miles northeast of Atlanta.

