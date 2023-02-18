Three-day vigil held for Thai cave rescue boy Duangpetch Promthep

Duangpetch 'Dom' Promthep (pictured here in 2018) won a scholarship to join a football academy, in Leicestershire, last August

A vigil has been held for a 17-year-old footballer, who was one of 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018.

Duangpetch 'Dom' Promthep was found unconscious in his dormitory in Leicestershire on 12 February and died in hospital two days later.

Three days of chanting, held at a Buddhist Monastery in Staffordshire, ends on Saturday.

Dom won a scholarship to join Brooke House College Football Academy, in Market Harborough, last August.

He was captain of the Thai boys' football team, which was trapped deep inside a cave for over two weeks while exploring in Chiang Rai province.

Dave Thomas, deputy head of mission at the British embassy in Thailand, on Wednesday reposted this picture from August, when the UK scholarship was announced

It is not known how the teenager died, but Leicestershire Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious. Reports in Thailand said he suffered a head injury.

Buddhist monks conducted the prayers each evening at Wat Mahathat, in Burton-on-Trent.

On Friday, they were joined by Dom's family, friends, school representatives and the Royal Thai Embassy.

A spokesperson for the college said the college community was "united in grief" with Dom's family, friends and former teammates.

"We are working closely with the Royal Thai Embassy and other agencies to enable the family's wishes to be carried out and for appropriate ceremonies and periods of mourning and prayer to take place," she said.

"Out of respect for Dom and his family we ask for privacy and compassion for all affected by his loss at this difficult time."

