Police questioning woman after conflicting story about two young girls shot in the legs

Two young girls were shot in the legs Tuesday — but details of the incident remained sketchy well into the afternoon. Police continued to question the woman who drove them to the hospital and said the wounds the children suffered were not life-threatening.

Miami-Dade police said the woman initially told police the girls, who are 7 and 8 years old, were shot in the legs while they were inside a car at a stop sign at the corner of Northwest 19th Avenue and 60th Street. That’s only a few blocks from where another young girl who succumbed to her wounds was shot Saturday night.

But after being questioned by police at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Erin Alfonso said the woman changed her story.

“She had originally given us Liberty City,” Alfonso said. “But when officers asked more questions, she said it happened in Hialeah.”

Alfonso said Hialeah police are now investigating the shooting.

Four children have been shot since Saturday in Miami-Dade County, a spurt that has caught the attention of county leaders, who expressed outrage and upped rewards for the capture of the shooters.

On Saturday night four people were shot in South Miami-Dade, including a 14-year-old who police said is in critical condition. Also Saturday night, a gunman pulled up to a home near the corner of Northwest 51st Street and 29th Avenue in the Brownsville neighborhood and fired into a crowd of people in front of a home.

Killed was 7-year-old Alana Washington. A 1-year-old who was shot in the thigh and two adults who were injured are expected to recover. A reward of $42,500 has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in that case. By Tuesday a GoFundMe page for Alana had raised more than $19,000.

The little girl attended a charter school in Northwest Miami-Dade called KIPP Miami.