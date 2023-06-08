Three days later, Lima man accepts same plea deal

Jun. 8—LIMA — What a difference 72 hours can make.

A Lima man who on Monday was mere seconds away from accepting a negotiated plea offer from prosecutors before ultimately rejecting that proposal was back in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

This time Kesean Corbin, 22, agreed to plead guilty to a second-degree felony count of felonious assault in exchange for the state's dismissal of a first-degree felony charge of aggravated burglary.

During Monday's hearing, Judge Jeffrey Reed ran through the possible sentencing options and reviewed with Corbin the constitutional rights he would forfeit by pleading guilty to the felony charge.

When Reed was finished, he asked Corbin if he was willing to give up those rights.

"No, sir," Corbin replied.

"Then we are done here," the judge replied, effectively halting the hearing.

The same questions were asked of Corbin on Thursday and, following a brief recess, the deal was consummated. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, and sentencing was scheduled for July 24.

According to court records, Lima police responded on Jan. 31 to the 1200 block of West Spring Street in reference to a 911 call regarding a stabbing.

Shannon Berry, who lives at the residence, said she had been attacked and stabbed by Corbin, a neighbor who was visiting the home. Robert Finch was also found inside the residence suffering from superficial cuts. Corbin was taken into custody.

Finch and Berry told investigators that Corbin frequently comes to the house to "hang out," but on the night in question he became violent and struck Finch several times.

Finch reportedly grabbed Corbin's long hair to fend off the attack, prompting Corbin to produce a knife and attempt to stab Finch.

Corbin, during an interview with police, admitted he physically attacked Finch and stabbed him in the arm, according to court documents.