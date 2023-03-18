Three Days Left To Buy Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

It looks like Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Bowler Metcalf's shares before the 22nd of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.16 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of R0.43 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bowler Metcalf stock has a trailing yield of around 4.6% on the current share price of ZAR9.4. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Bowler Metcalf's payout ratio is modest, at just 41% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out an unsustainably high 294% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Bowler Metcalf intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Bowler Metcalf does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While Bowler Metcalf's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Bowler Metcalf to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about Bowler Metcalf's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Bowler Metcalf has delivered 3.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Is Bowler Metcalf an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been effectively flat over this time, and Bowler Metcalf's paying out less than half its profits and 294% of its cash flow. It's not common to see a company paying out a limited amount of its profits yet a substantially higher percentage of its cash flow, so we'd flag this as a concern. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

However if you're still interested in Bowler Metcalf as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Bowler Metcalf. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Bowler Metcalf that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

