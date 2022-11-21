Three Days Left To Buy Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:CARLSBG) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

It looks like Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:CARLSBG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad's shares before the 25th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.19 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.88 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of MYR23.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad paid out 101% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (86%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad, with earnings per share up 9.9% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

Has Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have not grown all that much, and the company is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its income. Fortunately it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that being said, if you're still considering Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example - Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here