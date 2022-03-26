Three Days Left To Buy Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Readers hoping to buy Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Doman Building Materials Group's shares on or after the 30th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.14 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.56 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Doman Building Materials Group stock has a trailing yield of around 6.9% on the current share price of CA$8.15. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Doman Building Materials Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 39% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 93% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Doman Building Materials Group paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Doman Building Materials Group to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Doman Building Materials Group earnings per share are up 7.4% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Doman Building Materials Group also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Doman Building Materials Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.5% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Is Doman Building Materials Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Doman Building Materials Group has seen its earnings per share grow steadily and paid out less than half its profit over the last year. Unfortunately, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. To summarise, Doman Building Materials Group looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Doman Building Materials Group, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Doman Building Materials Group (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

