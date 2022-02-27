Three Days Left To Buy Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Genuine Parts' shares on or after the 3rd of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.90 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.58 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Genuine Parts stock has a trailing yield of around 2.9% on the current share price of $123.46. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Genuine Parts's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Genuine Parts can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Genuine Parts paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Genuine Parts generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 47% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Genuine Parts's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Genuine Parts, with earnings per share up 6.5% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Genuine Parts has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Genuine Parts an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Genuine Parts paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Genuine Parts from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Genuine Parts is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Genuine Parts that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

