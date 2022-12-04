Three Days Left To Buy Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TCHONG) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TCHONG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's shares before the 8th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.015 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.03 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of MYR1.14. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad paid out more than half (53%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 2.7% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 18% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad has seen its dividend decline 13% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

