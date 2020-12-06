Three Days Left To Buy XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Simply Wall St

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. You can purchase shares before the 10th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of January.

XP Power's next dividend payment will be UK£0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.72 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that XP Power has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of £47.2. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether XP Power's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether XP Power has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see XP Power paying out a modest 40% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 34% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about XP Power's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, XP Power has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid XP Power? While it's not great to see that earnings per share are effectively flat over the 10-year period we checked, at least the payout ratios are low and conservative. Overall, it's hard to get excited about XP Power from a dividend perspective.

So while XP Power looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for XP Power you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

