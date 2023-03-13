Three Days Left Until MMS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:MMSV) Trades Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that MMS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:MMSV) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase MMS Ventures Berhad's shares on or after the 17th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.01 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.02 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that MMS Ventures Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of MYR0.645. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether MMS Ventures Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether MMS Ventures Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately MMS Ventures Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 44% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that MMS Ventures Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. MMS Ventures Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 15% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last nine years, MMS Ventures Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.5% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is MMS Ventures Berhad worth buying for its dividend? MMS Ventures Berhad has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. To summarise, MMS Ventures Berhad looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

While it's tempting to invest in MMS Ventures Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for MMS Ventures Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

