Three Days Left Until Paramount Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PARAMON) Trades Ex-Dividend

Paramount Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PARAMON) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Paramount Corporation Berhad's shares before the 17th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of March.

The upcoming dividend for Paramount Corporation Berhad is RM0.12 per share, increased from last year's total dividends per share of RM0.05. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Paramount Corporation Berhad is paying out an acceptable 62% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Paramount Corporation Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Paramount Corporation Berhad's earnings per share have dropped 16% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Paramount Corporation Berhad has delivered an average of 2.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

Final Takeaway

Is Paramount Corporation Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you're not too concerned about Paramount Corporation Berhad's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Paramount Corporation Berhad (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

