Three days, three shootings in Hartford; police say 12 survived being shot in city so far in 2022

A man was shot in Hartford Tuesday evening, police said — the third shooting in the capital city since Sunday. He is the 12th person to survive being shot this year.

Two shootings in the last week involved teen victims; in all, three teens were victims of nonfatal shootings this year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. He said police do not believe the teen shootings are connected.

The most recent shooting happened about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the 500 block of Albany Avenue after learning of a ShotSpotter alert. They found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Boisvert said.

Detectives also continue to investigate two shootings from Sunday, one of which police said seriously injured a teenager.

A 16-year-old boy was found near 197 Collins St. in the Asylum Hill neighborhood shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, police said. He was initially listed in critical condition, but on Monday, Boisvert said his condition was changed to “stable.”

Earlier Sunday, about 3:45 a.m., a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital after being shot on Elliott Street in the Barry Square neighborhood, police said. His gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

Police also are investigating a shooting in broad daylight Friday that wounded a 15-year-old.

Officers were called to 65 Sumner St., also in the Asylum Hill neighborhood, about 8:40 a.m. They found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound that he was expected to survive.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting happened at that address.

Another teenager was shot earlier in January, on Jan. 10. The 16-year-old victim showed up at Connecticut Children’s with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

Officers didn’t know where he had been shot, either, police said at the time.

The police department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating all of the shootings, Anyone with information about them is asked to call the department’s tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

