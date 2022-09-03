In three days, two Bayraktar drones destroy nearly $27 million of Russian hardware

IRYNA BALACHUK — SATURDAY, 3 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:21

Within just three days, two Bayraktar drones have destroyed or damaged USD 28.35 million of Russian military equipment.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "Within three days, from 31 August to 2 September, a pair of Bayraktar TV-2 UAVs destroyed enemy equipment worth about 26.5 million dollars. These are 8 T-72 tanks (the estimated cost of one being $3 million), one Acacia self-propelled gun ($1.6 million), infantry fighting vehicles ($0.6 million) and howitzers ($0.3 million)."

Details: In addition, drones damaged five T-72 tanks and one infantry fighting vehicle (worth $1.85 million in total).

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total cost of destroyed and damaged Russian equipment is $28.35 million.

"Effective Turkish Bayraktars in the skillful hands of our soldiers are a powerful weapon! One of the devices [reached Ukraine as] assistance from friendly Lithuania," Zaluzhnyi summed up.

