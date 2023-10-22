Three dead in New Brunswick double homicide-suicide

Officials are continuing to investigate a double homicide-suicide that was discovered Saturday, said Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department on Sunday.

At 11:03 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the area of Handy Street and Throop Avenue in connection to a stabbing at Feaster Park. Police found city resident Gabriela De La Cruz Camero, 22, with multiple stab wounds. Camero was taken to to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Another victim, Jesus Antonio-Salazar, 25, also a city resident, was found near the park, at the intersection of Throop Avenue and Handy Street with multiple stab wounds. Antonio-Salazar, who police said was known to Camero, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating the stabbing of Camero and Antonio-Salazar, police received a 911 call at 2:13 a.m. indicating a man was found unconscious at 7 Pine Street. There, police found Eduardo Mateo Lorenzo, 26, also a city resident, dead by an apparent suicide.

The initial investigation led by Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, found that Mateo Lorenzo was the alleged perpetrator who caused the deaths of Camero and Antonio Salazar.

The three knew each other and there is no threat to the community, officials said Sunday

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5217 or Rosario the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289.

