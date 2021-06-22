Three dead in Colorado shooting, including responding officer and suspect

A Colorado gunman shot and killed two people, including a police officer, before being fatally shot by law enforcement.

Officer Gordon Beesley, a 19-year veteran of the Arvada Police Department, responded to a call about a suspicious incident on Monday at about 1:15 p.m. About 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and Beesley’s gunshot wound, according to the Associated Press.

The shooter is believed to have shot and killed another person, who was taken to the hospital before succumbing to their wounds. This victim’s identity has not yet been announced by the department.

TOP TRUMP OFFICIALS ARE GEARING UP FOR A COURT FIGHT WITH BIDEN'S ENERGY POLICIES

Law enforcement officials do not believe there were others involved in the incident.

The shooting took place in Olde Town Arvada, in the city’s downtown district, about seven miles northwest from downtown Denver.

Beesley’s death is just the third in the department’s history.

“This is by far the saddest day for our Police Department,” Arvada Mayor Marc Williams said.

Both City Hall and the City Council will be closed on Tuesday in order to ensure that police have the resources they need to investigate the shooting.

Just a day before, one man was killed and four others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Aurora, which is about 20 miles from Arvada, where people gathered to celebrate Juneteenth. Three months ago, a man opened fire inside a Boulder grocery store, killing 10 people.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Beesley's death comes amid a rise in the number of officers who have died in the line of duty in the first half of 2021. A review by the Washington Examiner found that the number of police officers intentionally rammed by vehicles, killed by gunfire, or stabbed to death is 40% higher than the number who lost their lives during the same time period last year.

The Arvada Police Department did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Story continues

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Colorado, shooting, Gun Violence, Police

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Three dead in Colorado shooting, including responding officer and suspect