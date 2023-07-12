Three dead in Daytona Beach shooting incident, police say

Bullet casings and a backpack can be seen along Martin Luther King Drive in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Police say three men were shot and killed early Wednesday.

Three men were shot to death early Wednesday in Daytona Beach according to police and a person of interest is in custody.

Two died at the scene and one died later at the hospital.

More: Daytona Beach police chief addresses rash of shootings in the city, promotes collaboration

Shell casings could be seen littering the roadway at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Park Drive. A victim's brown backpack was left at the scene. Police said there is no current danger to the public

Police are trying to figure out what prompted the shooting and have obtained a search warrant for a home in the 600 block of Park Drive in Daytona Beach.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Daytona Beach police work a crime scene on Park Drive in Daytona Beach where three people were shot and killed on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Three men dead in early morning shooting in Daytona Beach