UPDATE: Graham Police ID three victims in Wednesday's fatal crash

On Friday, Sept 16, Graham Police identified three victims of a fatal crash on West Moore Street, Wednesday: Travis Johnson, 43, of Elon, driving a Ford F-150, and Rikeah Johnson, 23, driving a Chevrolet HHR, and her 7-week-old son Yannis.

Investigators have determined the Chevrolet Rikeah Johnson was driving lost control and crossed the center line into the path of the truck. Police are still investigating why.

Published Sept. 15

Graham officials responded to a car accident that left three people dead Wednesday night, according to a press release from the Graham Police Department.

A 2017 Ford F-150 and a 2011 Chevrolet HHR crashed in the 400 block of W. Moore Street at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is still underway but officials believe one of the vehicles crossed left of center into the path of the other, and the HHR caught fire after the collision, according to a news release from Graham Police.

A 23-year-old female and her 7-week-old infant were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

A 43-year-old male was taken by Alamance County EMS to Moses Cone Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries; there were no other occupants in either of the vehicles, according to Graham Police.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can call Cpl. Hodge with the Graham Police Department at 336-570-6711 or contact Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Three dead after a fatal car crash in Graham