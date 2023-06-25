Three dead, five wounded in Kansas City shooting: ‘It sounded like war’

Three people died and five others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a gathering in Kansas City, Mo., officials said.

Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while five others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, the Kansas City Police Department told the Daily News.

The violence occurred after 4:30 a.m. local time at the intersection of 57th St. and Prospect Ave., police said. The people who died were found in a parking lot and nearby street.

“Preliminary information indicates there was a large gathering of people in a parking lot at the intersection when the victims were shot,” police said in a news release.

None of the victims have been identified, and a motive has not been released. Police did not say whether any arrests were made.

One person who lives near the near scene said she heard more than 40 gunshots, according to The Kansas City Star.

“It sounded like war, another neighbor, Cherron Barney, told the newspaper.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the violence occurred at “an apparent after-hours gathering.”

“If the business knew persons would be present, without security, selling alcohol, and thwarting our laws, that business should be closed,” Lucas tweeted. “And similarly situated businesses operating as unlicensed clubs where we have seen countless shootings and murders should expect the same enforcement action.”

Another person was murdered in Kansas City at what appeared to be an Airbnb rental, the mayor said Sunday.

“Violent crime is complicated but some solutions are not,” Lucas tweeted. “Unlicensed business operators and unlicensed Airbnbs have featured frequently in our crime sheets with ties to our homicides. Neither should proliferate in our city any longer.”