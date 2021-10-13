Three dead, including gunman, in shooting at Memphis USPS facility

Three people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after a shooting at a U.S. Postal Service sorting facility in Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Memphis police and FBI agents responded to the shooting around noon local time. Just before 2 p.m., police announced the scene was secure and that there were “no active threats.”

Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2801 Park Ave in support of the FBI and USPS.

The Memphis Police Dept. is assisting with securing the perimeter and the scene.

Though law enforcement has not named any of the victims, an FBI spokeswoman said the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot. Family members at the scene identified one of the two victims as manager James Wilson, according to WREG-TV.

USPS will investigate the incident as a matter of workplace violence, as the suspected shooter was also a facility employee. Officials did not disclose a motive.



“The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis. Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved,” USPS said in a statement. “The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

Other shootings have taken place in Memphis over the past month.

On Sept. 23, one person died and 14 others were wounded at a grocery store shooting. A week later, a school shooting injured one.

