Three dead, including gunman, after shooting at St. Louis high school, officials say

Three people are dead, including a 19-year-old gunman, after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning that also sent multiple people to hospitals, police said.

Chaos unfolded shortly after 9 a.m. when authorities learned of a shooter with a long gun inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. The school and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which is in the same building, were locked down.

After a gunfight with authorities, the suspect was taken into custody and later pronounced dead, a St. Louis police official told reporters.

He was identified as a recent graduate of Central with no criminal history, the police commissioner, Lt. Col. Mike Sack, told reporters at an evening news conference.

Sack said the gunman entered the school with a rifle in an “aggressive, violent manner.”

“There was no mystery about what was going to happen,” he said. A motive remained unclear; Sack said the apparent gunman may have been experiencing a mental illness.

Sack declined to provide additional details, saying investigators were still gathering information.

People gather outside after a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school in St. Louis, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Jordan Opp / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

“While on paper we might have nine victims, eight who were transported and one remained, we have hundreds of others,” Sack said earlier. “Everyone who survived here is going to take home trauma.”

Jean Kuczka, a health teacher at the high school, was killed, said Abbey Kuczka, her daughter.

"I found out just a few hours ago," she said Monday afternoon.

Jean Kuczka was a mother of five, a grandmother of seven and a bike rider who participated in an annual charity event to raise money for juvenile diabetes, which her son has, according to her profile on the high school's website.

Kuczka began working for St. Louis Public Schools in 2002 at Carr Lane Visual Performing Arts Middle School before she transferred to the high school in 2008 to teach health, personal finance and physical education.

Sack identified the other fatally wounded victim as a 16-year-old girl who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four of the victims who were injured were 15, Sack said. Three others were 16. They sustained injuries from gunshot wounds to a fractured ankle and facial abrasions, Sack said.

'I need to stay alive'

Shortly after the shooting, harrowing stories of survival started to emerge, offering a glimpse of the frightening moments inside the school and the lengths some teachers and students went to to escape.

Adrienne Bolden, a freshman, said he and his classmates had to jump out a window to escape.

Asked what was going through his mind at that point, he said "that I need to stay alive."

Bolden said he initially thought the shooting was an intruder drill, but that changed when he started hearing sirens outside.

"The teacher, she crawled over, and she was asking for help to move the lockers to the door so they can't get in," he said.

Bolden helped his teacher move the lockers before he tried to jump out a classroom window overlooking concrete.

"So we had to wait a little longer before the assistant principal came up to one of the windows that was locked, and when we opened it, the teacher said to come on, and we all had to jump out of the window."

Freshman Jawae Bronner said that after someone announced a code word indicating a threat inside the school, his visual arts teacher immediately locked the classroom door and ushered about 20 students into a closet.

At one point, during the roughly hour and a half they were inside the space, the teacher announced that he could hear gunfire, Bronner said. Bronner said he searched for exits — a window and a vent were inside the closet — but then reconsidered.

Bronner texted his mother where he was and what was happening and saying he was OK, and he read a Bible verse — John 3:16 — to his class.

"He knows to call on God when he's in trouble," said his mother, Jordette Barnes.

Doors were locked; unclear how gunman got in

Sack said the doors at the school were locked, which slowed the gunman. He did not clarify how the gunman was able to get into the school.

Seven security guards were in the school building, school officials said.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded. The FBI's St. Louis field office asks anyone with pictures or videos of the shooting to submit them to authorities.

Emergency personnel at the scene of a possible school shooting in St. Louis, Mo. (KSDK)

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones called the shooting "a devastating and traumatic situation."

"I'm heartbroken for these families who send their children to our schools hoping that they will be safe," she said at the news conference. "Our children shouldn't have to experience this. They shouldn't have to go through active shooter drills in case something happens. And unfortunately, that happened today."

The school district said: “Counselors are on site and will continue to avail themselves to students, staff and families for as long as needed. Administrators and counselors are meeting with families.”

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., was at the school talking to students and their families.

"We’ve been going from family to family talking with the students," Bush, whose district includes St. Louis, told NBC affiliate KSDK. "Some of the students are still here because they just they don’t feel ready to leave yet."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com