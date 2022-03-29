Three dead, including suspect and child, after southeastern Kansas hostage event: KBI

A man allegedly shot and killed a woman and was found dead by police alongside their 2-year-old daughter after an hours-long standoff and hostage situation in southeastern Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Police were dispatched Saturday evening to a reported domestic disturbance in Baxter Springs, where they encountered 37-year-old Eli Crawford at a camping trailer. He allegedly shut the door in the face of police officers and, as the woman who called police was trying to escape, fatally shot her when she got outside.

Crawford allegedly fired upon police officers, who had retreated to cover. Inside the trailer Crawford was allegedly holding his 2-year-old daughter hostage, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Police estimated he fired close to 100 shots at officers over the course of about 2 hours.

A suspected gunman, the mother of his child and their 2-year-old daughter were killed Saturday in Baxter Springs, Kansas during a hostage situation with police.

The Joplin Police Department sent in its SWAT officers to assist. One from that unit fired a single shot inside the camper. Police officers approached afterward.

Inside the residence, Crawford and his daughter, Clesslyn Crawford, were found dead of gunshot wounds. Taylor Shutte, 27, of Webb City, Missouri, was also pronounced dead there of gunshot wounds.

No police officers were injured.

The KBI is leading the police shooting review. The Joplin officer has been temporarily placed on paid administrative leave, a standard practice in cases where deadly force is used.