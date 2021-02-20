Three dead and two wounded after mass shooting at Louisiana gun shop

Graeme Massie
&lt;p&gt;Three dead after mass shooting at Louisiana gun shop, reports say&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three dead after mass shooting at Louisiana gun shop, reports say

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three people were killed and two wounded after a mass shooting at Louisiana gun shop, police say.

Multiple people were shot in the incident at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metarie, near New Orleans, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A man got into an argument with a clerk, who said he should not have an unholstered and loaded gun until he entered the store’s range area, reports WSDU.

“It appears a suspect shot two victims inside the location, then was engaged and shot outside the location by multiple other individuals,” said Captain Jason Rivarde, a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

“The suspect is one of the deceased on scene.”

The wounded victims were taken to hospital and are in stable condition, said police.

Shots were fired after at least two customers at the range became involved, according to the the television station.

Dozens of police officers descended on the scene after the shooting took place at around 3.30pm ET.

Jefferson Gun Outlet’s website says the business is “the premier firearms outlet for the Greater New Orleans Area.”

It has a 14-lane, 25-yard indoor firing range.

Read More

Mother of five killed after kids found her gun in her purse

States remain split on guns in capitols after armed protests

Lauren Boebert uses pile of guns as Zoom background in Congressional meeting

Report: Police granted clinic shooting suspect gun permit

Recommended Stories

  • Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

    A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said a person he described as the initial shooter fired inside the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie, striking the two people who were later pronounced dead. Guns and ammunition are sold in the front of the outlet that faces a main thoroughfare through Jefferson Parish.

  • Trump Ally Erik Prince Supplied Arms, Mercenaries For Planned Libya Coup: Report

    The U.N. finds Trump endorsed a strongman in Libya four days after Prince made a pitch to the militia boss for an $80 million mercenary op, the N.Y. Times reports.

  • COVID sickness dropped 95.8% after both Pfizer shots: Israeli Health Ministry

    The risk of illness from COVID-19 dropped 95.8% among people who received both shots of Pfizer's vaccine, Israel's Health Ministry said on Saturday. The vaccine was also 98% effective in preventing fever or breathing problems and 98.9% effective in preventing hospitalizations and death, the ministry said. According to the Health Ministry's website, about 1.7 million people had been administered a second shot by Jan. 30, making them eligible to be included.

  • Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West After Six Years of Marriage

    Kim Kardashian has officially pulled the plug on her marriage to Kanye West. Keep scrolling for everything we know about the A-list couple's divorce.

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Moves Higher Ahead Of The Weekend

    Silver tries to settle above the high end of the current trading range at $27.50.

  • Black man sues Chicago Police Department over violent arrest

    Video shows the officers run toward Leroy Kennedy as he is walking. One of the officers slam him against a wall and then takes him down to the ground.

  • Biden declares major disaster in Texas in aftermath of winter storm

    The declaration will allocate federal funding to help create temporary housing, repair homes and cover uninsured property losses for individuals in 77 Texas counties.

  • 16 most improved Packers players from 2020 season

    Highlighting the most improved players from the Packers' 2020 season, using grades from Pro Football Focus as a guide.

  • Pennsylvania officer arrested, suspended from job over alleged involvement in Capitol riot

    Joseph Fischer, a North Cornwall Township police patrolman, told someone in a Facebook message that he might need a new job, authorities said.

  • Margaret Mitchell: Google fires AI ethics founder

    She is the second senior figure to leave the online giant's ethics unit over the past few months.

  • Police search for Ford City Mall shooter after man shot inside Foot Locker store, police say

    Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man six times inside a Foot Locker store at the Ford City Mall Friday afternoon.

  • Texas family forced to ration oxygen for their baby amid power outage

    ‘A lot of people don’t know the severity of what’s going on’

  • Hillary blasts Ted Cruz for leaving dog Snowflake behind on Cancun trip

    Parody Twitter account quickly started for Cruz family’s poodle, garnering almost 3,000 followers by Friday afternoon and chiming in with Hillary Clinton

  • At least 3 people are dead after a shooting broke out at a Louisiana gun range, police say

    A man got into an argument with an employee who told him his gun should not be loaded until he got inside the range, police said.

  • Police, soldiers bring lethal skill to militia campaigns against US government

    Militia members associated with the Three Percenters movement conducting a military drill in Flovilla, Ga., in 2016, days after Trump's election. After his 2020 defeat, Three Percenters were involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty ImageThousands of police and soldiers – people professionally trained in the use of violence and familiar with military protocols – are part of an extremist effort to undermine the U.S. government and subvert the democratic process. According to an investigative report published in the Atlantic in November into a leaked database kept by the Oath Keepers – one of several far-right and white supremacist militias that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 – 10% of Oath Keepers are current police officers or military members. Another significant portion of the group’s membership is retired military and law enforcement personnel. The hate group – founded by a former Army paratrooper after Barack Obama’s 2008 election – claimed “an improbable 30,000 members who were said to be mostly current and former military, law enforcement and emergency first responders” in 2016, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Three Percenters, another militia present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, also draws a substantial portion of its members from law enforcement, both military and civilian. Larry Brock, a pro-Trump rioter arrested with zip-tie handcuffs, allegedly for taking hostages, is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who posted content from the Three Percenters online. The militia movement is a militarized stream of the American far-right. Its members promote an ideology that undermines the authority and legitimacy of the federal government and stockpile weapons. When militia members have a professional background with the military or police, it enhances the ability of these groups to execute sophisticated and successful operations. It also helps them convey a patriotic image that obscures the security threat they present. A member of the Oath Keepers at a rally to overturn the 2020 election results at the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 5, 2021. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images Longstanding ties The day before the Biden inauguration, by late afternoon, 12 National Guardsmen deployed to Washington, D.C. had been removed from that duty after an investigation problems in their past; two had apparent ties to right-wing militias. Far-right elements have always had some presence in U.S. security forces. Throughout the 20th century, many local police departments were heavily populated with Ku Klux Klan members. The connections between terror groups and law enforcement enabled discrimination and violence against African Americans, Jews and other minorities. In 1923, all the Black residents of Blandford, Indiana were forced out of town to an unknown location following accusations that an African American man assaulted a young girl. The unlawful “deportation” was conducted and organized by the local sheriff, a Klansman, with the assistance of local Klan chapters. Wade Michael Page, the U.S. Army veteran who killed six Sikh worshipers in 2014. FBI via Getty Images Many U.S. military bases have also had cells of neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups throughout the 20th century. In 1995, three paratroopers from Fort Bragg, in North Carolina, were arrested and charged in the killing of a Black couple in Fayetteville. Two were sentenced to life in prison for the murders. The Army initiated an investigation at the base, which was known for being a hub of the National Alliance, then the country’s most influential American neo-Nazi group. The Army identified and discharged 19 paratroopers for participating in hate activities. One went on to kill six worshipers in a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin in August 2012. He died in a police shootout. Growing convergence Concerns about the penetration of far-right elements into the military and law enforcement have become acute in the last decade with the emergence of militias like the Oath Keepers, which was founded on the principle of recruiting police and military. Oath Keepers pledge to disobey orders on the job which they deem contradict the Constitution. The militias’ success secretly infiltrating police departments contributed to the emergence of new far-right associations that openly recruit law enforcement, like the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers of America. Founded in 2011 by former Arizona sheriff Richard Mack, the group promotes the notion – contrary to the Constitution – that the federal government authorities should be subordinated to local law enforcement. It has more than 500 sheriffs nationwide. Just over half are currently in office. The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers of America has pushed its members not to enforce gun control laws and pandemic-related mask regulations that they believe infringe on civil liberties. Skilled insurrectionists When members of far-right groups are also professionals sworn to protect the nation or their communities, it makes those groups seem more legitimate. Authorities may be less likely to treat them as domestic security threats, a categorization that would limit their access to firearms and sensitive locations. Yet military and police members actually make American militias more effective, according to my research on the violent practices of the American far-right. A Texas Militia member at the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021. Selcuk Acar/NurPhoto via Getty Images A data set I manage with my team at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and used for my recent book on right-wing terror shows that militia attacks are more lethal than those of other far-right groups. The perpetrators are experienced with weapons and ammunition, and have at least some military training. Attacks by other far-right groups are, in large measure, initiated by people with limited operational experience, who act spontaneously. Militias are also more likely to attack secured, high-value targets like government facilities. Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber, is a prime example. He was a Gulf War veteran associated with the Michigan Militia whose bomb killed 168 people at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in 1995. The penetration of far-right militants into the ranks of police and the military seems to be driving an increase in direct attacks on police and military targets. Between 1990 and 2000, 13% of U.S. of militia attacks and plots were aimed at military or police installations or personnel, our data set shows. The proportion jumped to 40% by 2017. And with their training in surveillance, intelligence collection and public safety, the dangerous activities of militias are generally harder for federal agencies to monitor and counter. When militias recruit professionals, they are better at waging their radical crusade. This story was updated to reflect developing news about security at Biden’s inauguration and corrected to accurately locate Fayetteville in North Carolina.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Arie Perliger, University of Massachusetts Lowell. Read more:Plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor grew from the militia movement’s toxic mix of constitutional falsehoods and half-truthsMilitias evaluate beliefs, action as president threatens soldiers in the streetsThe Capitol siege recalls past acts of Christian nationalist violence Arie Perliger receives funding from the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Defense.

  • UConn Post Game: Huskies hitting and 'passing' their stride

    Gary Apple and Kara Wolters wrap another big win for the UConn Huskies after they beat Xavier 83-32, and break down how Geno Auriemma's squad is earning their spot as the best team in the country with their exceptional passing skills.

  • Killed for jaywalking? Police under fire for escalating stop of Black man

    In a special segment, MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the controversial police stop of Kurt Andras Reinhold, a Black man who was shot to death by police for allegedly jaywalking. Melber also discusses the recent death of 18-year-old Trey Webster, whose family alleges was killed by police after they entered his home without knocking or announcing themselves. Though police say they did announce themselves and argue Webster shot first, his family denies this. This report is part of The Beat's ongoing coverage

  • Trump to make first public appearance since leaving office at CPAC, report says

    Ex-president emerged for media blitz after Rush Limbaugh’s death

  • Videos show California sheriffs' fatal shooting of Black man

    Sheriffs in Orange County, California are releasing multiple videos of a September incident where a Black man was shot and killed after being questioned about jaywalking. Law enforcement says he was reaching for an officer's gun. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

  • Jaime King's Estranged Husband Kyle Newman Welcomes Baby With Singer Cyn

    Filmmaker Kyle Newman, who shares two kids with ex Jaime King, welcomed his first baby with singer Cyn. Scroll on for the couple's surprise announcement.