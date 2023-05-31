Three dead, one injured in shooting Tuesday night in Lebanon: police

Lebanon City Police are investigating multiple homicides after three people were killed, and another person was injured, in a shooting Tuesday evening.

Police were dispatched around 10:05 p.m. to the area of North Cherry Street and Garrett Street for a report of gunshots. When police arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds.

"One was transported to a Lebanon County Medical facility where they later died of their wounds," police said in a release Wednesday morning. "One was transported to a Dauphin County Medical facility where they later died from their wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene."

Another person was transported to a Lebanon County medical facility by a private vehicle and later taken by ambulance to a Dauphin County medical facility where they underwent surgery. Police say that person is recovering as of Wednesday morning.

Police did not initially identify any of the victims involved in the shooting Wednesday morning, or release the name of any potential shooter.

"Police continued to work the case though the night and are continuing following up on information that has been developed this morning," officials said in the release. "The investigation is very active."

The Lebanon City Police Department, the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office and Detective Bureau, the Pennsylvania State Police and other Lebanon County police departments assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-6611 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

