Three dead in Redmond after suspected stalker kills two, self

Three people are dead after a suspected stalker broke into a home, killed a husband and wife, then took his own life, according to the Redmond Police Department.

Detectives told KIRO 7 that a stalker met the woman through her podcast.

According to police, the man found her podcast and the two started messaging each other.

When the woman became uncomfortable with the conversations, she filed a restraining order against him.

Redmond police tell KIRO 7 that they tried to serve a warrant on him, but the man is a trucker and very difficult to track down.

According to police, the man broke into the home Friday morning around 2 a.m.

The husband, 35, was shot in the chest and later died from his injuries.

The wife, 33, was also shot and killed.

Police say it appears the stalker, 38, took his own life.

The mother of one of the victims also lived in the house. She was uninjured.



