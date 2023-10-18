Three dead in shooting along South M Street

Oct. 17—A man, a woman and a toddler died Monday evening after a shooting the 1900 block of South M Street, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reported.

Details were sketchy Tuesday morning but KCSO said the man, 30-year-old Luis Carlos Jimenez, appeared to be suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when deputies arrived at about 6:15 p.m. at the scene of the shooting, located south of Ming Avenue and east of South Chester Avenue.

The other victims, 17-month-old Mercedes Jimenez and 36-year-old April Trujillo Salinas, died at the scene from their injuries, according to KCSO news releases Tuesday.

All the victims were reported as being Bakersfield residents.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110, or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.