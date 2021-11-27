Three dead after shooting in Nashville

·1 min read


Three people are dead after a shooting occurred in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, according to the police.

The Nashville Police Department announced in a tweet Friday that a shooting occurred in an apartment that left three men dead and four others wounded.

The apartment had no signs of forced entry and all the wounded did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Two guns were discovered at the scene, and the department's homicide unit has taken over an investigation into the case.

The Tennessee shooting follows two others that occurred on Black Friday inside of malls.

A mall shooting occurred in Tacoma, Wash., where one person was injured.

The Tacoma Police Department said the wounded person had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The mall was closed and the suspect is still at large.

Another shooting occurred at a mall in Durham, N.C., that wounded three people and injured three more, according to police, NBC News reported.

The Durham Police Department in a press conference said one of the wounded was a 10-year-boy who got hit by a bullet that ricocheted.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said Friday the three that were injured were not wounded by gunshots, but police did not elaborate on the source of their injuries.

The shooting was not random as it broke out "between two groups that knew each other" and that they "were not indiscriminately firing," according to NBC News.

All six people were treated for their injuries.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police Evacuate Durham's Southpoint Mall Due to Shooting

    At least three people were shot and injured at The Streets at Southpoint shopping mall in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday afternoon, November 26, according to local media citing police who also said one person was arrested.WRAL said Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews confirmed at least three victims and one suspect detained by police. Three additional people were injured in the aftermath, WRAL reported.Police said the mall was evacuated and that there was no further threat as of Friday evening.Footage by Twitter user @alraphiou shows people running through the parking lot outside the mall.“We were about to go into Southpoint Mall when people started running out,” @alraphiou tweeted. Credit: @alraphiou via Storyful

  • Several shot in Black Friday incident in North Carolina

    The shootings at the Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham took place on Black Friday, one of the biggest retail sales days of the year.Local media reported that the mall was evacuated, and video footage showed large numbers of police cars, firetrucks and ambulances outside.

  • Police Respond to Shooting at Tacoma Mall

    At least one person was shot at Tacoma Mall in Washington on the evening of Friday, November 26, police said.Tacoma Police said they responded responded and cleared the mall after the shooting, which happened around 7 pm. One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, they said.By Friday evening, no suspects were in custody, the Pierce County Sheriff said. Credit: Daryl Sonny Berys Jr. via Storyful

  • Group of suspects stole hammers, crowbars at The Home Depot in Lakewood

    A robbery incident is under investigation at The Home Depot in Los Angeles County.

  • Police investigate shooting inside Tacoma Mall

    One person was seriously injured according to Tacoma Police.

  • Macedonia, Sagamore Hills police involved in investigation of catalytic converter thefts

    Attempted catalytic converter theft reported in Sagamore Hills; several recent incidents reported in Streetsboro.

  • Hundreds Of Missing FedEx Packages Found Just In Time For Thanksgiving

    The boxes dumped in a ravine in Alabama sparked a massive cleanup operation.

  • Shippers prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts

    The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and letters piled up in distribution hubs are better prepared this time as they gear up for another pandemic crunch. Already, workers are seeing a surge in holiday packages that began several weeks ago.

  • Box Office: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Leads Thanksgiving Pack With $5.8 Million, ‘House of Gucci’ Looking Strong

    Disney’s “Encanto,” a magical fable that has earned critical raves, led a muted Thanksgiving box office, earning $5.8 million on Thursday and pushing its domestic total to $13.3 million. This holiday is shaping up to be far quieter than past ones, a sign that COVID-19 continues to depress ticket sales in the U.S. despite the […]

  • S.Africa says it is being punished for early COVID variant detection

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa said on Saturday it was being punished for its advanced ability to detect new COVID-19 variants early, as travel bans and restrictions imposed because of the new Omicron variant threaten to harm tourism and other sectors of the economy. South Africa has some of the world's top epidemiologists and scientists, who have managed to detect emerging coronavirus variants and their mutations early on in their life cycle. The Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa and has since been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.

  • Missing child alert dismissed for 4 children; found safe in Hattiesburg, mother in custody

    The four children were found safe Thursday morning in Hattiesburg.

  • Tesla decides against state aid for German battery plant as Musk opposes subsidies

    Tesla said on Friday it has withdrawn its application for state aid for its planned battery factory near Berlin as CEO Elon Musk declared the electric vehicle maker opposed all subsidies. The European Union in January approved a plan that included giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support production of electric vehicle batteries and help the bloc to reduce imports from industry leader China. Tesla was expected to receive 1.14 billion euros https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/german-decision-tesla-subsidies-expected-by-end-year-2021-09-05 ($1.28 billion) in EU funding for its battery plant in Gruenheide, Brandenburg under the plan, with a final decision likely by the end of the year.

  • Footage of Nigerian separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu leaving court is not recent, but from 2017

    A video of Nnamdi Kanu, head of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), leaving a Nigerian courthouse has been shared thousands of times on Facebook as evidence that the separatist leader was recently bailed following his arrest abroad. This is misleading; the video in question shows events from 2017 when Kanu was freed on bail during his first trial. As of November 26, 2021, Kanu remains in custody in Nigeria awaiting trial on fresh charges. On November 24, 2021, a Facebook user shared the vide

  • Macau police question junket mogul Chau after China city issues warrant

    Macau said police were questioning Alvin Chau on Saturday, after a Chinese city issued an arrest warrant for the junket mogul, accusing him of operating gambling activities in mainland China. The Macau government said in a statement that Chau, founder of the special administrative region's biggest junket operator Suncity, was taken to the police station in the morning, based on earlier evidence and after it received a notification about the arrest warrant from the mainland authorities.

  • Turks scramble to find medications after lira plunge hits supply

    Some Turks are struggling to buy medicines as the industry warns that stocks are shrinking after an "unsustainable" crash in the lira has pushed up import prices and disrupted supplies. Industry leaders and pharmacies said the 48 billion lira ($4 billion) sector was facing steep losses on some products, and warned of disruptions in coming months for drugs including those for children, common colds, diabetes and high blood pressure. Already weak, the Turkish currency has shed as much as 25% since the beginning of last week due to what analysts call reckless interest rate cuts that have caused shortages of some imported products.

  • Immigration provision in Democrats' reconciliation bill makes no sense

    It contradicts the law, would exacerbate existing backlog, and potentially puts immigrants themselves in jeopardy.

  • France and UK pledge action after over 20 migrants drown in English Channel

    France and Britain agreed on Wednesday to do more to stop migrants from making perilous journeys through the English Channel after more than 20 migrants died this week.The two sides agreed that France would use patrols and surveillance to curb the number of people crossing the English Channel, operations that Britain will pay for, The New York Times reported.In a video statement posted on Twitter Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson...

  • Rep. Murray: Laws damaging free speech, women's health, education snuck into NH budget

    Three areas of major concern are education, women’s health care, and free speech.

  • Black Friday 2021 is here—shop 375+ of the best deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more

    We've rounded up of the best Black Friday deals from Target, Walmart, and Amazon. Save on AirPods, TVs, laptops, mattresses and furniture.

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Cozy Family Thanksgiving Video with Husband Michael Douglas, Kids Dylan & Carys

    Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t letting this American holiday slip past her. The Welsh actress made sure to celebrate the day with husband Michael Douglas and her adult children, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18 — a cozy reunion for the family since they are now empty-nesters with both kids off at college. Zeta-Jones made sure […]