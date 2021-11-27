Three dead after shooting in Nashville





Three people are dead after a shooting occurred in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, according to the police.

The Nashville Police Department announced in a tweet Friday that a shooting occurred in an apartment that left three men dead and four others wounded.

The apartment had no signs of forced entry and all the wounded did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Two guns were discovered at the scene, and the department's homicide unit has taken over an investigation into the case.

The Tennessee shooting follows two others that occurred on Black Friday inside of malls.

A mall shooting occurred in Tacoma, Wash., where one person was injured.

The Tacoma Police Department said the wounded person had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The mall was closed and the suspect is still at large.

Another shooting occurred at a mall in Durham, N.C., that wounded three people and injured three more, according to police, NBC News reported.

The Durham Police Department in a press conference said one of the wounded was a 10-year-boy who got hit by a bullet that ricocheted.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said Friday the three that were injured were not wounded by gunshots, but police did not elaborate on the source of their injuries.

The shooting was not random as it broke out "between two groups that knew each other" and that they "were not indiscriminately firing," according to NBC News.

All six people were treated for their injuries.