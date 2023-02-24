Three dead in shooting, stabbing at Albuquerque home

Three people were killed Thursday in a violent incident at an Albuquerque home, police said.

An off-duty New Mexico state cop found a seriously wounded man lying in the middle of the street in the morning, authorities said.

The victim was suffering from stab wounds, according to police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Investigators followed a trail of blood leading from the man into a house in Albuquerque’s North Valley. Inside the home, officers found two more adults dead from gunshot wounds.

Cops also found a gun at the scene and said they believe there is no further danger to the community. Any relation between the parties remains unclear, though Gallegos said the incident was “isolated to that household.”

“There’s a lot of moving pieces with this. They’re investigating a lot of different possibilities,” he said. “We do not think there is an offender outstanding, but this is early in the investigation and a firearm was found on scene, so that’s why investigators believe no one is outstanding in terms of a shooter.”

Inside the home, cops also found a man locked inside a bathroom. Authorities said he was not a suspect in the case. They did not say if he suffered any injuries.

Officers also found a 2-year-old girl at the scene, according to local ABC affiliate KOAT. They did not say whether she was related to the case, but they transferred her to custody of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.

With News Wire Services