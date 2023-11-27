Three dead in South Plainfield homicide: prosecutor

SOUTH PLAINFIELD – Police are investigating after three people, two men and a woman, died Monday following a shooting at a Coppola Drive home.

Police responded around 9 a.m. to the home after receiving a report of shots fired, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Arriving officers found three victims with gunshot wounds. A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, and another man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital where he later died, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of their family.

An investigation by South Plainfield Detective Thomas Rutter and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Javier Morillo determined that this was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rutter at 908-226-7663 and Detective Morillo at 732-745-8843.

