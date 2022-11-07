Three dead Sunday in Interstate 10, North Hills traffic collisions in El Paso

Three people were killed in separate traffic collisions early Sunday morning on El Paso's streets and highways, police said.

The wrecks were an SUV rollover on Interstate 10 West near the University of Texas at El Paso, a bicyclist and vehicle collision on I-10 East in the Central area and a pedestrian collision in North Hills.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a passenger was killed when a Cadillac Escalade crashed on I-10 West near Schuster Avenue, police said.

Vincent Manuel Soto, 36, was driving the Escalade westbound when he hit the right guardrail and rolled, police said. Passenger, Monica Gabriela Saenz, 36, was thrown out of the SUV in the impact and died at the scene.

Soto was rescued from the wreck by emergency responders and rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Soto and Saenz were both residents of West El Paso.

The westbound lanes of the freeway were closed during the investigation with traffic diverted off on Porfirio Diaz Street.

Man riding electric bicycle on I-10 killed

About 30 minutes later, a man riding an electric bicycle on the freeway was killed when he was hit by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate-10 East by Dallas Street, close to Cotton Street in Central El Paso, police said.

An investigation found that Kayci Deaundre McCrory, 25, of the West Side, was riding the bicycle in the far right lane of the freeway when he was struck from behind by a black Ford F-150 Raptor, police said. The Raptor, which should have damage to its front, left the crash.

Moments later, Ricardo Castro, 34, of Central El Paso, was driving a Volvo 240 and was going to exit the freeway at Dallas Street when he hit the bicyclist lying on the road, police said. Castro called police. McCrory died at the scene.

Investigators arrested the suspected hit-and-run driver, Hector Octavio Saenz, 42, on a charge of accident involving a death on Monday following an anonymous tip leading to the vehicle and the driver, police officials said. Saenz was jailed on a $10,000 bond.

Fatal pedestrian collision in North Hills

Police were later dispatched on a fatal collision between a pedestrian, a car and a semitruck on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the North Hills section of Northeast El Paso, police said.

Northeast resident Eddie Santana, 38, for unknown reasons was walking in the middle of the street when he was hit by a northbound Chevrolet Equinox driven by Luciano Licon, 48, of Anthony, New Mexico, police said.

A semitruck driven by Luis Kell, 37, of Horizon City, that was behind the Equinox attempted to avoid the pedestrian but a portion of the truck hit Santana, who died at the scene, police said.

The deaths on Sunday are under investigation by the Special Traffic Investigations Unit. There have been 61 traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year compared with 57 at this time last year, according to El Paso Police Department numbers.

