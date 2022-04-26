Three dead in suspected murder-suicide near Winter Park

Seminole County sheriff’s investigators said three people died at a home in east Winter Park Monday night.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the Howell Estates neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m.

Investigators said they discovered three people dead at a home along Princess Gate Boulevard off of Dike Road.

The Sheriff’s Office told Eyewitness News that two people appeared to be victims of homicide and a third person died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said they believe the shooter was a family friend who was staying with the victims and shot them in their home.

Detectives said while the investigation is in its early stages, they are not looking for anyone else connected to the shooting.

