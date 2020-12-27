Three dead, three injured in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

Dennis Romero

Three people were killed and three others injured when a person opened fire at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday night, police said.

A suspect was in custody, police tweeted. Among those injured were teenagers, Rockford police Chief Daniel G. O'Shea said, adding that further details were unavailable.

A motive was unknown, but O'Shea said, "We believe it's random."

The chief emphasized that investigators were still trying to determine what happened at Don Carter Lanes. The shooting occurred both inside and outside the building, police said.

It was unclear why people were at the venue, which was supposed to be closed under pandemic restrictions. State rules say, "Bowling alleys should be closed."

Don Carter Lanes includes an eatery called Shooter's Bar & Grill. Illinois restrictions say bars and restaurants can serve outdoors from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Temperatures dipped into the 20s in Rockford late Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Police called the incident an "active shooter investigation," and O'Shea said the situation was under control later in the evening.

"We believe right now we have it contained," he said.

The three survivors were being treated for their injuries, although their conditions were not available, he said.

On Facebook Don Carter Lanes said, "Please Pray."

