Three dead, two injured after shooting at Klymax Lounge night club in Kansas City

Three people died and two were injured following a shooting early Sunday at a night club in Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded around 1:25 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Klymax Lounge, 4242 Indiana Ave., and five victims all believed to be adults, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and another three were transported to the hospital by emergency medical crews. Officials said one of the deceased victims was found outside the lounge and the other was located inside.

A short time later, one of the people transported to the hospital was pronounced dead.

Another person at the hospital is in critical condition, and the other is considered stable at this time, Drake said.

Detectives and investigators are processing the scene for evidence and searching for potential witnesses.

Including the night club shooting, there have been 65 homicides in Kansas City so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 63 killings at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.