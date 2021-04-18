Three dead, two injured in Wisconsin shooting

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Three people were killed and two wounded in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin early on Sunday, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said.

The suspect in the shooting at Somers House Tavern has not been located, said the department said in a statement, shared by a CBS-58 reporter.

It added that the shooting appeared to be a targeted and isolated incident.

Department spokesperson David Wright was quoted by CNN as saying the two people with gunshot wounds were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The United States has been on edge over shooting rampages in recent weeks. A gunman killed eight workers and himself at an Indianapolis FedEx center on Thursday night, the latest in a spate of at least seven deadly mass shootings in the United States over the past month.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry)

