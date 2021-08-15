Three dead and two wounded following San Antonio bar shooting

Three people are dead and two others critically wounded following an early Sunday shooting at a San Antonio, Texas, sports bar, police said.

Authorities were called to the bar at around 3:35 a.m. local time about an altercation that ensued. It is believed that the owner was trying to close the bar before the conflict began, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The conflict began inside but was taken outside into the parking lot, where a man reportedly grabbed a long gun from his car and started shooting. The bullets struck five people, the chief added.

"Two are now dead, three people are in grave condition at the hospital," McManus said, adding that the suspect is still at large.

An investigation is underway into the incident, McManus said, noting that it's not clear whether there was a connection between the suspect and the people who were shot.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said they tentatively identified two of the deceased victims but are not expected to release an autopsy until Monday, according to KSAT.

The Washington Examiner contacted the San Antonio Police Department but did not immediately receive a response.

