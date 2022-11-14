Three dead in University of Virginia shooting
Three people were killed and two others hurt late Nov. 13 on the University of Virginia campus, authorities said.
The university was locked down and classes were canceled Monday morning as police searched for a student in connection with a fatal shooting.
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan said the suspect, identified as a student, was "at large and considered armed and dangerous."
The suspect, who police believe is a student, is still at large and said to be "armed and dangerous".
Police at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville are searching for a former football player who is accused of killing three and injuring two in a shooting on campus Sunday night.
Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia.
The University of Virginia Office of Emergency Management alerted students to reports of a campus shooting on Sunday night.
Law enforcement agencies are "actively searching for the suspect," identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who is considered "armed and dangerous," according to the UVA Police Department.
