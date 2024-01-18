Three dead after Upstate house fire double homicide, officers kill person of interest

Following a house fire in Greenville Wednesday left two women dead and became a suspected homicide case, a person of interest was shot and killed by law enforcement in Landrum.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after officers from three agencies, Greenville and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Landrum Police Department, were involved in a shooting were the alleged suspect was killed. The individual has not yet been identified, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s office.

At 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Greenville County Investigators responded to a house fire on Millbrooke Circle in Wade Hampton. When the Wade Hampton Fire Department arrived, personnel found two deceased individuals inside, according to an email sent by Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England.

On Thursday, Greenville County Coroners identified the two victims as Anissa Kelley Henderson, 55, of Greenville and Kelli Kaughman Whitten, 56, of Anderson. The coroner included the two women had traumatic head injuries as well as thermal injuries.

After the women were discovered Wednesday, Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies identified a person of interest and began investigating to find their location.

According to a release from Lt. Ryan Flood with GCSO, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Greenville deputies arrived at a residence at 114 Kirby Street in Landrum in Spartanburg County. Deputies with Greenville County, Spartanburg County and officers with Landrum PD then made several attempts to call the person of interest while outside, according to an email sent by SCSO spokesperson Lt. Kevin Bobo Wednesday night.

After officers unsuccessfully attempted to communicate with the suspect, the individual exited the residence while wielding a firearm. Spartanburg County deputies responded to the incident to assist Greenville County in locating the person of interest in the homicide investigation, Bobo said in his email.

Deputies from the Greenville and Spartanburg county fired their weapons during the incident, according to releases from both departments. Landrum PD declined to comment on the incident.

No officers were hurt, according to an email from Spartanburg County Coroner, Rusty Clevenger. Clevenger said he has not yet been able unable to identify the individual killed during the gunfire or notify the family.

Both Greenville and Spartanburg offices placed deputies involved on a leave of absence.

SLED is investigating the incident after requests from the GCSO and SCSO. The department will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing video regarding the shooting on March 2.

Terry Benjamin II covers public safety and breaking news for The Greenville News and can be reached at tbenjamin@gannett.com or on X @Terrybenji2.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Three dead after SC house fire double homicide, officers kill suspect