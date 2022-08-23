After three decades, a body found in 1991 near La Quinta has finally been identified

A photo of Kathryn Coffey released by the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

A woman whose remains were found near La Quinta over three decades ago has been identified, Riverside County prosecutors announced Tuesday.

No one has been charged in Kathryn Coffey's death.

Her remains were found in a wash area at the base of a hill west of the intersection of Avenue 62 and Madison Street on Jan. 22, 1991. The bones, which were all that were found, appeared to have been in the desert for a awhile, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

A subsequent investigation by the Riverside County sheriff produced no leads in the case, which eventually went cold. However, the DA's office said that a forensic genetic genealogy investigation started earlier this year identified the woman as Coffey, a native of Baldwin Park.

She was born in 1954, which would have made her about 36 or 37 when she was found, though it wasn't clear how long her remains had been there.

In June, investigators met with Coffey's sister and obtained DNA from her to analyze. On Aug. 8, the California Department of Justice lab confirmed the bones were Coffey's and notified her family. The DA's release said Coffey's family told investigators they had last known her to be in the Indio area around 1989 and 1990. Coffey graduated in the mid-1970s from Scripps College in Claremont.

The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team is asking anyone who may have any information about Coffey or who may have seen anything suspicious in that area in late January 1991 to call 951-955-2777. The cold case team includes people from the DA's office, the sheriff's department, Riverside city police and the FBI.

