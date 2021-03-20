Three decades later, St. Patrick's Day murder of 14-year-old Rachel Hurley remains unsolved

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Cavallier
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rachel Hurley was a force to be reckoned with. She was sassy and strong-willed, bossy even, but with a flash of her bright smile, she could charm anyone. She loved to sing “Sweet Child O' Mine” at the top of her lungs and dance with her friends.

It’s how her friends remember Rachel as she spun on her heel and with a flip of her hair, sprinted down the path from them on March 17, 1990. She was only 14 years old.

Wednesday marked 31 years since Rachel was murdered in Jupiter, Florida, and her killer has never been caught. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office marked the anniversary by recapping the events of the day on social media, including a mini-documentary about the case that they produced in 2019.

"I know that somebody out there has firsthand knowledge that could put us on the right track to put this person in jail,” PBSO Detective William Springer said in the video. “And they need to step up and do the right thing.”

Rachel Hurley (Palm Beach County Sheriff&#39;s Office)
Rachel Hurley (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

On March 17, 1990, St. Patrick’s Day, Rachel and her friends spent the day boating at Jupiter Inlet. But around 2:45 p.m., Rachel got nervous about getting back to shore in time to meet her mother at 3 p.m.

After the boat docked in Dubois Park, Rachel, accompanied by her friends Erin and Maddy, began to walk the path to Carlin Park where Rachel’s mother was waiting. The friends said they needed to stop at the restroom, so with a flip of her long hair, Rachel sprinted off down the path without them.

She never made it to the parking lot where her mom was waiting.

Rachel’s mother, Andrea Hurley, waited for her daughter about a mile away in the park. She would later tell authorities that she wondered if she was supposed to pick her up at another spot. She wondered if her daughter had found another ride home. And when she returned home, there was no sign of Rachel. Her mother then returned to Carlin Park and for five hours, friends and spectators searched for the teen.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office was notified at 5 p.m. and launched a search that involved 100 deputies, 2 boats, 1 helicopter, 8 mounted deputies and 3 canine units.

Sheri Duff, one of Rachel’s good friends, told Dateline she remembers the chaos from that day. She wasn’t with Rachel, but had been at the beach that day. After a few hours of searching, her mother coaxed her home to wait for any news.

Sheri Duff and Rachel Hurley. (Sheri Duff)
Sheri Duff and Rachel Hurley. (Sheri Duff)

“We got the call that they had found Rachel… they found her body,” Sheri said. “That moment still gives me chills. It’s a moment I won’t ever forget.”

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, Rachel’s partially-clothed body was found at 8:15 p.m. in a wooded area of Carlin Park, just east of a path leading south from Dubois Park. Some of Rachel’s clothes were scattered nearby.

Sheri said she believes Rachel took the shortcut through the wooded area to shield herself from the blowing sand that would have stung her bare legs and arms on that windy day. But the shortcut put her right into harm’s way.

PBSO officials confirmed Rachel had been raped and that her cause of death was asphyxiation. She was covered in defensive wounds and her friends have no doubt that she fought for her life until the end.

Officials said the first tip came in from a high school student who claimed to have been at the park the day Rachel was murdered. His description of the suspect led authorities to question more than 50 homeless men who were known to have frequented the wooded area. But the search led nowhere.

For 31 years, suspects have come and gone, but no one has been arrested, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Some of those suspects knew Rachel and a few of them are now serving time in prison for non-related offenses.

Authorities have tested the DNA of 127 men, including past suspects, but none has matched DNA found on Rachel. With the continued advancements in DNA technology, authorities are hoping a match or physical evidence will lead them to the killer.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detective William Springer came out of retirement in 2013 to work cold homicide cases, including Rachel’s. Rachel’s friend Sheri told Dateline he meets with the Hurley family and herself often as he continues to follow up on leads in her case.

“We’re living… they’re living. We’ve enjoyed things in life,” Det. Springer said in the mini-documentary produced by the PBSO. “She wasn’t able to and it’s not fair. They need to go to jail.”

Sheri Duff was only 14 years old when her friend was murdered, forever changing her life and the lives of everyone in the Jupiter community.

She remembers her friend as charming and fun to be around. But she had a strong personality and her friends lovingly referred to her as “Miss Sassy Pants.”

“It was her way or no way,” Sheri said laughing. “But then she’d smile and you couldn’t help but love her. Everyone loved her.”

Rachel Hurley and some of her friends. (Sheri Duff)
Rachel Hurley and some of her friends. (Sheri Duff)

Just a few weeks before Rachel’s murder, the group of friends were playing with a Ouija board at a slumber party. Sheri told Dateline she remembers the question was, “who will be the first to die?” The arrow spelled out “Rachel.”

“Being Rachel, she yelled out ‘then do it, bitch!’ as we laughed and played along,” Sheri said. “But when we asked for a sign, the house alarm went off and we lost it. It was just… weird. Not long after that, she was gone.”

Sheri told Dateline she has always wanted to know who did this to Rachel, and to get justice for her friend, so her fight began about 15 years ago.

“We just always want to keep her story alive,” Sheri said. “She deserves justice. And peace.”

Sheri stays in close contact with Det. Springer as tips come in and leads develop. She believes more than one person was involved in Rachel’s murder and that somebody out there has information that could help solve the case. While many people who were on the beach that March day gave statements, Sheri has discovered some were given to the wrong police agency.

“If you told your story back then, please come forward and tell it again,” Sheri pleaded. “It could be the piece we need to find who did this to Rachel.”

In the mini-documentary, Detective Springer calls Rachel’s case a case that’ll never go away.

“I know that somebody out there has first hand knowledge that could put us on the right track to put this person in jail,” he said. “And they need to step out and do the right thing.”

Over the years, Rachel’s family has had limited involvement with their daughter’s case, but Sheri says they very much want justice for their daughter.

Rachel’s mother, Andrea Hurley, last spoke to the press in 2017.

“Our Rachel, to her family, was a feisty, sassy, beautiful girl, who made us laugh with her silly antics,” Andrea Hurley said at a PBSC press conference in 2017. “She was a force to be reckoned with, a charmer, who we often said could start out with a quarter, travel the world and return home with change.”

Rachel’s mother continued with an emotional plea.

“To her friends, who all lost their innocence on that day 25 years ago, she was curious, optimistic, bossy, a leader, kind and thoughtful and just plain cool. Thank you to those friends who love her to this day, who try to make sense of this and tirelessly still try to help find the person who took her from us …”

“I ask that anyone who might have information, no matter how small it may seem, to call the sheriff’s office and help us. Thank you.”

Detective Springer says he hopes to find justice for Rachel while her family is still around, but in 2019, Rachel’s father, David Hurley, died suddenly while coaching his grandson’s Lacrosse team.

“I’m just sorry I couldn’t solve his daughter’s murder before he died,” Det. Springer said during an interview in the PBSC mini-documentary.

Authorities continue to search for Rachel’s killer, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is appealing for anyone who knows anything about her death to contact authorities.

“If you told your story 31 years ago, come forward and tell it again,” Sheri added. “No lead is too small. It could be justice, finally, for Rachel.”

Anyone with information about Rachel’s case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) or Detective Springer at (561) 688-4013. Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the killer's arrest.

Recommended Stories

  • Boston researchers report delayed skin reaction to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    Some side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines are well-known, but now, there are reports of a skin rash at the injection site and the timing of it might be confusing.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Blinken warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 pipeline to immediately quit

    The U.S. State Department is tracking efforts to complete Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and evaluating information on entities that appear to be involved, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. "Any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline," Blinken said in a statement, adding the Biden administration is committed to complying with 2019 and 2020 legislation with regards to the pipeline and sanctions.

  • Indonesian Muslim body clears AstraZeneca use in emergency

    AstraZeneca's vaccine against COVID-19 was cleared Friday for use in Indonesia after the drug regulator declared it safe and clerics in the world’s most populous Muslim nation approved it for emergency use. The World Health Organization said it saw no evidence the vaccine caused the clots, and some European countries were resuming its use. “The benefits of using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the possible risks, so we can start to use it,” Indonesia’s Food and Drug Authority said in its announcement.

  • Sarm Heslop's boyfriend refusing to allow search of yacht from where she disappeared, police say

    The boyfriend of a British woman who vanished without trace has refused to allow police to search the US Virgin Islands yacht where she was last seen alive, police have said. A huge search has been underway for 41-year-old Sarm Heslop since she went missing from the 47ft luxury charter catamaran Siren Song on March 8, with coast guards, police and local volunteers scouring the beach and waters of St John island. But police have now revealed that Ms Heslop’s boyfriend and owner of the boat, Ryan Bane, has refused to allow officers to search the vessel. In a statement issued Friday evening Virgin Islands Police Department said: “Soon after reporting Ms. Heslop missing, Mr. Bane acquired the services of an attorney. Upon his attorney’s advice, Mr. Bane exercised his constitutional right to remain silent and denied officers’ requests to search the vessel.” USVI police spokesman Toby Derima added: "We would need to get a warrant to search the boat. We would need to show the court that we had probable cause to search the boat, as this is not yet a criminal case. "We thought we could just ask Mr Bane to search the boat and he would say yes and he didn't. That is his right. Getting the search warrant would be the next step, however we are still searching, doing regular inspections of the areas and speaking to potential witnesses."

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • Susan Collins is baffled as to why the White House 'would want to alienate' her

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is still frustrated by how COVID-19 relief bill negotiations went down, The Wall Street Journal reports. Specifically, Collins is not pleased about what she considers a brusque dismissal when she and a group of other Republican senators sat down with President Biden in early February to try to reach a consensus on a package. The senator, who has built a bipartisan reputation over the years, told the Journal that she's confused as to why the Biden administration, which ultimately saw its $1.9 trillion stimulus pass through Congress without Republican support in either chamber, "would want to alienate the Republican most likely to work with them to find common ground." It's "truly a mystery" to me, she said. Collins doesn't really blame Biden, it seems. The two got along well when the latter was still in the Senate, and Collins said she trusts him when he says he wants to work with Republicans and build unity in Congress. But, she reportedly thinks White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), with whom Collins has verbally sparred recently, are getting in the way of that. "I have been a bit concerned that perhaps some of these left groups, or perhaps members of [Biden's] staff, are tugging at him constantly to try to move him further to the left than I think is wise," she told the Journal. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.com5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatBeware the lonely, angry menIs Rand Paul a real doctor?

  • After a predawn Interstate 95 crash in Miami, the driver jumped to her death, FHP said

    The woman who was found dead in the street at Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Place around 4:15 a.m. Saturday had just been in a crash on Interstate 95.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • Europe aims to get vaccinations back on track after clearing AstraZeneca shot

    Europe pushed to get its COVID-19 vaccination drive back on track on Friday after EU and British regulators said the benefits of AstraZeneca's shot outweighed any risks and the World Health Organization gave its backing to it. The end to the suspension of AstraZeneca shots by more than a dozen countries will now kick off a test of public confidence, both in the vaccine and regulators who are under unprecedented scrutiny as variants of the coronavirus spread and the global death toll climbs beyond 2.8 million. At least 13 European countries stopped administering the shot after reports of a small number of blood disorders.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

  • ‘Justice League’ Fans Shouldn’t Forget About the Ezra Miller Attack Video

    Roy Rochlin/GettyThanks to one of the most notorious fan campaigns of all time, Warner Bros. Pictures released Zack Snyder’s Justice League—aka “The Snyder Cut”—on HBO Max Thursday. Despite the ardent campaign to reveal what the original director’s film would have looked like before Joss Whedon stepped in, the Snyder cut has received mixed reviews. The film also debuts after Warner Bros. chose to stand by DC Films president Walter Hamada—whom Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused of attempting to undermine a misconduct investigation into abusive and racist behavior on the Justice League set in order to protect his “friend and former co-president,” producer Geoff Johns. (A WarnerMedia rep’s statement said, in part, that “an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation.”)But discussion surrounding the film’s release appears to ignore another controversy that erupted last spring—one that, in some ways, appears to have gotten lost in the early days of pandemic-induced quarantine. ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of ClosureIn early April, a video surfaced online in which The Flash actor Ezra Miller appeared to choke a woman and throw her to the ground.The video, taken outside in the snow, lasts only seven seconds. Miller, clad in a red coat, calls out, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” The woman approaches them, waving her arms and seemingly smiling. Miller grabs her by the throat and pushes her back against a metal container before pushing her to the ground as another voice—seemingly that of the camera operator—says, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.” The camera lowers before the clip abruptly ends.The video surfaced on Twitter and Reddit, but has largely been treated as rumor. But Variety did manage to confirm the incident with a source soon after the clip materialized.The incident reportedly occurred outside the bar and café Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavík, Iceland. A source from the watering hole confirmed to Variety that the incident occurred on April 1 at roughly 6 p.m., when a few “quite pushy” fans approached the actor. Although some online came to believe at the time that the video was some sort of prank, or perhaps taken out of context, the source told Variety it was a serious altercation. They also confirmed the person involved was Miller. (The Daily Beast reached out to one of the original posters of the video and to Prikið for more details, but received no response.)In the end, the source said, Prikið staff escorted Miller from the premises. Reykjavík Metropolitan Police press officer Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson told The Daily Beast in an email that police were not called to the scene, and that no one was arrested or placed in custody. Representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, first saw a career breakout in the early 2010s—first with the 2011 psychological thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin, and a year later with the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower. After a harrowing turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment in 2015, Miller had a major breakthrough in 2016, debuting both as The Flash in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but also as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max And so, Miller remains a key ingredient in two massive Warner franchises. Fantastic Beasts will release its third installment next year (minus Johnny Depp), and then 2022 will bring Miller the standalone vehicle The Flash—in which they will star opposite Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Michael Keaton is also on board to reprise his role as Batman.As Miller’s star continues to rise, the silence surrounding the video will only grow more conspicuous.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.